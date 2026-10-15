Ghana cedi rises against dollar, pound and euro: Latest BoG interbank rates

Cedi weakens slightly against the dollar and pound but gains marginally against the euro

Cedi weakens slightly against the dollar and pound but gains marginally against the euro

The Ghana cedi strengthened against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro in the latest average interbank exchange rates published by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

The cedi strengthened against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro on October 14, 2026.

Buying and selling rates for all three currencies declined compared with October 13.

The dollar’s buying rate fell from GH¢11.7000 to GH¢11.6692.

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The figures, which reflect average rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business, showed declines in the buying and selling rates of all three major currencies compared with the previous trading day, Tuesday, October 13.

The US dollar’s buying rate fell from GH¢11.7000 to GH¢11.6692, while the selling rate declined from GH¢11.7118 to GH¢11.6808. This represents decreases of GH¢0.0308 and GH¢0.0310, respectively.

Ghana cedi to dollar exchange rates today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates

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The pound sterling also weakened against the cedi. Its buying rate dropped from GH¢15.4991 to GH¢15.3473, while the selling rate fell from GH¢15.5157 to GH¢15.3638.

The euro recorded a similar movement, with its buying rate declining from GH¢13.0959 to GH¢12.9809. Its selling rate also fell from GH¢13.1089 to GH¢12.9926.

Ghana cedi exchange rate: Latest BoG exchange rates

The declines across the three currencies indicate that fewer cedis were required to buy one unit of each foreign currency at the reported interbank rates, signalling a strengthening of the Ghana cedi over the period.

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However, these figures represent interbank rates and may differ from the rates offered by commercial banks and forex bureaux to individual customers.

The exchange rates provide an indication of movements in the currency market, although the actual cost of buying or selling foreign currency depends on the rates and charges applied by individual providers.

Bank of Ghana exchange rates: October 14, 2026: