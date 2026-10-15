Ghana cedi rises against dollar, pound and euro: Latest BoG interbank rates
The cedi strengthened against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro on October 14, 2026.
Buying and selling rates for all three currencies declined compared with October 13.
The dollar’s buying rate fell from GH¢11.7000 to GH¢11.6692.
The figures, which reflect average rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business, showed declines in the buying and selling rates of all three major currencies compared with the previous trading day, Tuesday, October 13.
The US dollar’s buying rate fell from GH¢11.7000 to GH¢11.6692, while the selling rate declined from GH¢11.7118 to GH¢11.6808. This represents decreases of GH¢0.0308 and GH¢0.0310, respectively.
The pound sterling also weakened against the cedi. Its buying rate dropped from GH¢15.4991 to GH¢15.3473, while the selling rate fell from GH¢15.5157 to GH¢15.3638.
The euro recorded a similar movement, with its buying rate declining from GH¢13.0959 to GH¢12.9809. Its selling rate also fell from GH¢13.1089 to GH¢12.9926.
The declines across the three currencies indicate that fewer cedis were required to buy one unit of each foreign currency at the reported interbank rates, signalling a strengthening of the Ghana cedi over the period.
However, these figures represent interbank rates and may differ from the rates offered by commercial banks and forex bureaux to individual customers.
The exchange rates provide an indication of movements in the currency market, although the actual cost of buying or selling foreign currency depends on the rates and charges applied by individual providers.
Bank of Ghana exchange rates: October 14, 2026:
Currency
Buying rate (Oct 13)
Buying rate (Oct 14)
Selling rate (Oct 13)
Selling rate (Oct 14)
US dollar
GH¢11.7000
GH¢11.6692
GH¢11.7118
GH¢11.6808
Pound sterling
GH¢15.4991
GH¢15.3473
GH¢15.5157
GH¢15.3638
Euro
GH¢13.0959
GH¢12.9809
GH¢13.1089
GH¢12.9926
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