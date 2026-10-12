Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG exchange rates for Oct 12

The Ghana cedi weakened against the US dollar, British pound and euro in the latest available Bank of Ghana (BoG) interbank exchange rates, with the pound recording the largest increase between Thursday, October 8, and Friday, October 9, 2026.

The dollar rose from GH¢11.7800 to GH¢11.7900.

The pound increased by GH¢0.0385 to GH¢15.5970.

The euro rose by GH¢0.0153 to GH¢13.1977, potentially raising the cost of euro payments.

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The dollar’s average interbank rate rose from GH¢11.7800 to GH¢11.7900, an increase of GH¢0.0100. The movement means buyers of US dollars would need slightly more cedis to obtain the same amount of the currency, while importers paying in dollars could face a marginal increase in costs if the movement is reflected in their transaction rates.

The British pound recorded a larger increase, rising from GH¢15.5585 to GH¢15.5970. The GH¢0.0385 rise could increase the cedi cost of payments for goods and services priced in pounds, including imports and certain overseas expenses.

Also Read: How Ghanaian importers can pay Chinese suppliers in cedis without using US dollars

Ghana Cedi emerges as Africa’s weakest currency in Q2 2026 according to World Bank

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The euro also appreciated against the cedi, with its average interbank rate increasing from GH¢13.1824 to GH¢13.1977. The GH¢0.0153 rise could slightly increase the cost of euro-denominated transactions for businesses and individuals.

Overall, the movements indicate a modest weakening of the cedi against the three major currencies over the period. If the trend persists, importers and businesses that rely on foreign goods or services could face higher costs, potentially putting pressure on prices.

Ghana cedi exchange rate: Latest BoG exchange rates

However, the actual impact on consumers will depend on how exchange-rate changes feed through to import costs, pricing decisions and retail markets.

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The BoG figures represent average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business. Rates offered to customers by individual banks and forex bureaux may differ.