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Ellembelle MP mourns Gamal Nkrumah, celebrates his father’s legacy

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 08:55 - 15 October 2026
Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah
Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has expressed sorrow over the death of Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, the eldest son of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.
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  • Buah mourns Gamal Nkrumah’s death.

  • He praises his commitment to Pan-Africanism.

  • He extends condolences to the Nkrumah family.

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Gamal reportedly died in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In a statement shared on social media on Thursday October 15, Mr Buah paid tribute to the late journalist, describing him as an accomplished professional and a committed Pan-Africanist who upheld his father’s political ideals and vision for Africa.

“It is with profound sorrow that I have learned of the passing of Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, the eldest son of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, which occurred in Cairo yesterday,” he said.

Also Read: 7 facts about Nkrumah you probably didn't know about

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“The late Gamal was an accomplished journalist and a proud Pan-Africanist who firmly upheld his father’s visionary legacy and ideals.”

Mr Buah extended his condolences to the Nkrumah family on behalf of the people of Ellembelle, a constituency associated with the ancestral roots of Ghana’s first president.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s eldest son reportedly dies at 68

“On behalf of the good people of the Ellembelle, the ancestral home of our great leader, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Nkrumah family,” he said.

Also Read: From Nkrumah to Mahama: Ghanaian Presidents and the football teams they support

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He also prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased.

Gamal was known for his work in journalism, particularly his role at Al-Ahram Weekly, an English-language publication based in Egypt. His work focused on international affairs, African politics and the continent’s position in global developments.

Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, eldest son of Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah

His interest in Pan-Africanism reflected the political philosophy of his father, who led Ghana to independence in 1957 and advocated for African unity and cooperation among newly independent African states.

Also Read: 10 Kwame Nkrumah quotes every Ghanaian must know

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Gamal’s death marks a loss for the Nkrumah family and those who followed his contributions to journalism and discussions on Africa’s political future.

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