Champions League Table: PSG lead as Real Madrid chase top 8 and Man City drop to 17th

Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid celebrates with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe after scoring the goal of 3-4 during the UEFA Champions League 2026 2027 football match between AS Roma and Real Madrid at Stadio Olimpico in Rome

Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid celebrates with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe after scoring the goal of 3-4 during the UEFA Champions League 2026 2027 football match between AS Roma and Real Madrid at Stadio Olimpico in Rome

PSG lead the Champions League table after Matchday 2, while Real Madrid chase a top-eight spot and Manchester City drop to 17th following their 4-2 defeat to PSG.

The UEFA Champions League league phase continued to deliver exciting action after Matchday 2, with several European heavyweights making strong starts to their campaigns while others face early pressure to improve their standings.

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Paris Saint-Germain lead the table with six points after winning their opening two matches, while Barcelona, Aston Villa, Real Madrid, and Liverpool are also among the teams with the maximum points.

Manchester City, meanwhile, dropped to 17th place following their 4-2 defeat to PSG at the Etihad Stadium, while Roma sit 25th after suffering a dramatic 4-3 loss to Real Madrid in Rome.

With 36 teams competing in the league phase, every point could prove crucial in the race for automatic qualification to the round of 16 and a place in the knockout phase playoffs.

Below is the UEFA Champions League table after Matchday 2, showing all 36 teams, their matches played, wins, draws, losses, goals scored, goals conceded, goal difference, and points.

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