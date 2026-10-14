Advertisement

Champions League Table: PSG lead as Real Madrid chase top 8 and Man City drop to 17th

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 22:56 - 14 October 2026
Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid celebrates with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe after scoring the goal of 3-4 during the UEFA Champions League 2026 2027 football match between AS Roma and Real Madrid at Stadio Olimpico in Rome
PSG lead the Champions League table after Matchday 2, while Real Madrid chase a top-eight spot and Manchester City drop to 17th following their 4-2 defeat to PSG.
Advertisement

The UEFA Champions League league phase continued to deliver exciting action after Matchday 2, with several European heavyweights making strong starts to their campaigns while others face early pressure to improve their standings.

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain lead the table with six points after winning their opening two matches, while Barcelona, Aston Villa, Real Madrid, and Liverpool are also among the teams with the maximum points.

Manchester City, meanwhile, dropped to 17th place following their 4-2 defeat to PSG at the Etihad Stadium, while Roma sit 25th after suffering a dramatic 4-3 loss to Real Madrid in Rome.

With 36 teams competing in the league phase, every point could prove crucial in the race for automatic qualification to the round of 16 and a place in the knockout phase playoffs.

Below is the UEFA Champions League table after Matchday 2, showing all 36 teams, their matches played, wins, draws, losses, goals scored, goals conceded, goal difference, and points.

Advertisement

Pos.

Club

MP

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

PSG

2

0

0

10

3

+7

6

2

Barcelona

2

0

0

9

2

+7

6

3

Aston Villa

2

0

0

9

2

+7

6

4

VfB Stuttgart

2

0

0

6

1

+5

6

5

Liverpool

2

0

0

8

4

+4

6

6

Sporting CP

2

0

0

5

1

+4

6

7

Arsenal

2

0

0

4

0

+4

6

8

Real Madrid

2

0

0

6

4

+2

6

9

Real Betis

2

0

0

6

4

+2

6

10

Bayern Munich

2

1

0

8

3

+5

4

11

Shakhtar Donetsk

2

1

0

4

2

+2

4

12

Como

2

0

1

6

4

+2

3

13

Manchester United

2

0

1

4

2

+2

3

14

Villarreal

2

0

1

5

4

+1

3

15

Atlético Madrid

2

0

1

3

2

+1

3

16

Club Brugge

2

0

1

6

6

0

3

17

Manchester City

2

0

1

4

4

0

3

18

Borussia Dortmund

2

0

1

3

3

0

3

19

Lens

2

0

1

3

4

-1

3

20

AEK

2

0

1

2

3

-1

3

21

RB Leipzig

2

0

1

2

4

-2

3

22

Sabah

2

0

1

2

4

-2

3

23

Feyenoord

2

0

1

4

7

-3

3

24

Bodø/Glimt

2

0

1

1

5

-4

3

25

Roma

2

1

1

4

5

-1

1

26

PSV Eindhoven

2

1

1

1

2

-1

1

27

Viking

2

1

1

4

6

-2

1

28

Fenerbahçe

2

1

1

1

7

-6

1

29

Inter Milan

2

0

2

4

6

-2

0

30

Porto

2

0

2

2

5

-3

0

31

Slavia Prague

2

0

2

2

5

-3

0

32

Napoli

2

0

2

1

4

-3

0

33

LASK

2

0

2

3

7

-4

0

34

Lille (LOSC)

2

0

2

2

6

-4

0

35

Galatasaray

2

0

2

2

7

-5

0

36

Slovan Bratislava

2

0

2

1

9

-8

0

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
UEFA Champions League
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Champions League Table: PSG lead as Real Madrid chase top 8 and Man City drop to 17th
Sports
14.10.2026
Champions League Table: PSG lead as Real Madrid chase top 8 and Man City drop to 17th
PSG beat Manchester City at Etihad to extend Champions League unbeaten run to 12
Sports
14.10.2026
PSG beat Manchester City at Etihad to extend Champions League unbeaten run to 12
Champions League: Real Madrid stage stunning comeback to beat Roma in Rome
Sports
14.10.2026
Champions League: Real Madrid stage stunning comeback to beat Roma in Rome
KNUST announces new reopening dates after GAUA strike: See dates
News
14.10.2026
KNUST announces new reopening dates after GAUA strike: See dates
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)
News
14.10.2026
No new 20% tax on Netflix, Google and Amazon - GRA assures consumers
LilWin breaks down in tears recounting challenges filming ‘Journey to Africa’ in Nzulezu
Entertainment
14.10.2026
LilWin breaks down in tears recounting challenges filming ‘Journey to Africa’ in Nzulezu