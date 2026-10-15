Vinicius Junior handed 4-game ban, to miss Real Madrid’s Clasico against Barcelona

Vinícius Júnior has been suspended for four matches after his red card against Villarreal, ruling the Real Madrid forward out of the Clásico against Barcelona.

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has been handed a four-match suspension following his red card in the club’s LaLiga victory over Villarreal, ruling him out of the highly anticipated Clásico against Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Spanish Football Federation’s disciplinary committee confirmed the punishment on Wednesday, October 14, imposing a two-match ban for violent conduct and an additional two games for his reaction to the referee’s decision.

The Brazil international was sent off during Saturday’s match at the Santiago Bernabéu after pulling Villarreal player Nathan Saliba’s hair.

Vinícius had appeared to extend Real Madrid’s lead when he converted a pass from Jude Bellingham to make it 2-0. However, a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review identified the hair-pulling incident, resulting in the goal being disallowed and the forward receiving a red card.

According to the disciplinary committee, the initial two-match suspension was imposed for violent conduct involving an action committed “without the possibility of playing the ball."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The additional two-game ban followed Vinícius’ reaction to the dismissal. The committee said he argued with the referee in an aggressive manner and had to be restrained by his teammates.

Vinícius Júnior to Miss Clásico Against Barcelona

Vini Jr

The suspension means Vinícius will miss several important fixtures for Real Madrid, including their upcoming league encounter against Sevilla and the Clásico against Barcelona on Sunday, October 25.

He will also be unavailable for Madrid’s matches against Racing Santander and Valencia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Brazilian is expected to return to LaLiga action after the November international break, provided there are no further disciplinary developments.

His absence will be a significant consideration for Real Madrid ahead of their meeting with Barcelona, one of the most closely watched fixtures in Spanish football.

Vinícius Apologizes After Red Card

Following the incident against Villarreal, Vinícius apologized to Real Madrid supporters in a social media message.

The sending-off came during a challenging start to the season for the forward, who had scored just once for the club before the Villarreal match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid coach José Mourinho had also left Vinícius out of the starting lineup for the game, amid scrutiny of his early-season performances.

Despite the recent difficulties, Vinícius remains an important figure in Madrid’s long-term plans. The forward signed a new long-term contract with the Spanish giants this summer, extending his stay at the club until 2032 after speculation about his future during the final year of his previous deal.