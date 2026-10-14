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KNUST announces new reopening dates after GAUA strike: See dates

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 17:45 - 14 October 2026
KNUST announces new reopening dates after GAUA strike: See dates
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has announced new reopening dates for the 2026/2027 academic year following disruptions caused by the ongoing strike by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).
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  • KNUST freshmen report on October 15.

  • Continuing students return on October 17.

  • Lectures begin on October 19 after GAUA strike disruptions.

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In an official notice issued on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, the university said freshmen are expected to report on Thursday, October 15, while continuing students will return on Saturday, October 17.

Lectures are scheduled to begin on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Also Read: Best law students in Ghana: Full list of award winners (2011–2026)

The revised schedule was announced following an emergency Executive Committee meeting held on Wednesday, according to the notice from the Office of the Registrar.

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KNUST
KNUST

The university urged students, parents and guardians, and other stakeholders to take note of the new arrangements and make the necessary preparations.

The notice, signed by Deputy Registrar for General Administration E. T. Otieku on behalf of the Registrar, also expressed appreciation to stakeholders for their understanding, patience and cooperation.

Also Read: Akosua Sarpong named best law student: Full call to bar award winners

KNUST had indefinitely postponed the reopening of the 2026/2027 academic year, which was initially scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, citing the impact of the GAUA strike on its operations and administration.

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Strike: Education Ministry summons GAUA, GTEC as universities postpone reopening

The industrial action also forced the University of Ghana (UG) to postpone its reopening, which had been scheduled for Monday, October 12. UG subsequently said a new date would be communicated.

The strike has disrupted administrative processes at affected universities, including student registration and admission-related services.

Also Read: University Application Forms 2026: Prices for public universities in Ghana

In response, the Ministry of Education invited GAUA and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to urgent talks on Monday, October 12, to find an amicable resolution to the dispute.

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The ministry said the government remained committed to addressing organised labour's concerns through established negotiation mechanisms and constructive engagement, while urging all parties to work towards restoring normal academic and administrative activities.

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