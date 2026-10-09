Akosua Sarpong named best law student: Full call to bar award winners

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong has secured Ghana’s top professional law student honour, extending the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s (KNUST) winning streak at the annual Call to the Bar ceremony.

Akosua Sarpong won the top professional law student award.

KNUST alumni claimed four of 11 awards.

KNUST has won the top award for four consecutive years.

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Sarpong received the John Mensah Sarbah Award for the best all-round performance in the Professional Law Examinations during the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Akosua Sarpong named best overall law student as KNUST claims 4 of 11 awards

The KNUST Faculty of Law alumna also won the award for Best Student in Civil Procedure, making her one of the standout performers among the newly qualified lawyers.

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Her double win formed part of a strong showing by KNUST graduates, who took home four of the 11 awards presented at the ceremony. The honours were shared among three alumni of the university.

Eunice Agyei won the Best Student in Advocacy and Legal Ethics award, while Anita Enyonam Dei received the award for Best Student in Conveyancing and Drafting, according to the university.

Eunice Agyei via knust.edu.gh

Sarpong’s achievement continues KNUST’s record in the John Mensah Sarbah Award. The university said its graduates have now won the distinction 11 times since 2011, including every year since 2023.

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List of award winners

The John Mensah Sarbah Award recognises the candidate with the strongest overall performance in the professional law examinations. It is named after John Mensah Sarbah, a Ghanaian lawyer and political figure who contributed to the development of legal education and public life in the Gold Coast.

Other award recipients at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony were recognised for excellence in various areas of professional legal training. They included: