Best law students in Ghana: Full list of award winners (2011–2026)

Full list: Best law students in Ghana from 2011 to 2026

Full list: Best law students in Ghana from 2011 to 2026

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) continues to lead the list of Ghana’s top-performing professional law students, with its latest graduate, Akosua Achiaa Sarpong, winning the prestigious John Mensah Sarbah Award for 2026.

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong won the 2026 John Mensah Sarbah Award for the best all-round performance in Ghana’s Professional Law Examinations.

KNUST has produced 11 winners on the list from 2011 to 2026.

The university has won the award for four consecutive years, from 2023 to 2026.

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Sarpong received the honour at the 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony held on Friday, October 9, 2026, after recording the best all-round performance in the Professional Law Examinations.

Her achievement extends KNUST’s winning streak to four consecutive years. The university’s graduates have claimed the award annually since 2023, when Ebenezer Addai Osei was recognised, followed by Martin Waana-Ang in 2024 and Latifa Teiya Fuseini in 2025.

The latest result further strengthens KNUST’s record in the competition, which recognises outstanding academic performance among candidates completing Ghana’s professional legal training.

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KNUST dominates 16-year award history

KNUST dominates 16-year award history

Records covering the period from 2011 to 2026 show that KNUST has produced 11 winners of the John Mensah Sarbah Award, making it the institution with the most recipients on the list.

Its run of victories spans several years, with graduates winning in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021 and each year from 2023 to 2026.

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Other institutions have also made their mark. The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) produced winners in 2017 and 2018, while the University of Ghana had a recipient in 2020. The University of Cape Coast (UCC) followed in 2022, and the University of London was represented in 2012.

The award is named after John Mensah Sarbah, a prominent Ghanaian lawyer and political figure who contributed to the development of legal education and public life in the Gold Coast. It recognises the candidate who achieves the strongest overall performance in the Professional Law Examinations.

Sarpong’s recognition came during a ceremony at which KNUST alumni secured four of the 11 awards presented. The result highlights the university’s continued contribution to professional legal education and the development of future practitioners in Ghana.

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Full list of John Mensah Sarbah Award winners, 2011–2026: