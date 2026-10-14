Champions League: Real Madrid stage stunning comeback to beat Roma in Rome

UEFA Champions League AS Roma vs Real Madrid Real Madrid s German defender Antonio Rudiger celebrates after scoring a goal of 3-4 during UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma vs Real Madrid at Olimpico stadium on October 14, 2026 in Rome, Italy

UEFA Champions League AS Roma vs Real Madrid Real Madrid s German defender Antonio Rudiger celebrates after scoring a goal of 3-4 during UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma vs Real Madrid at Olimpico stadium on October 14, 2026 in Rome, Italy

Real Madrid staged a stunning comeback to beat Roma 4-3 in Rome, scoring three late goals to secure a dramatic Champions League victory after trailing by two goals.

Real Madrid produced a remarkable late comeback to defeat AS Roma 4-3 at the Stadio Olimpico in the UEFA Champions League, scoring three times in the final stages to turn a two-goal deficit into victory.The result extended Roma’s winless run in European competition to five matches, with three draws and two defeats, while Real continued their impressive record against Italian opposition.

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Roma started brightly, creating early opportunities through Matias Soulé and Paulo Dybala. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was also called into action to deny Mario Hermoso as the hosts looked to take control.

Their pressure paid off in the 20th minute when Marten de Roon opened the scoring with a long-range effort that took a deflection and beat Courtois. Donyell Malen nearly doubled Roma’s advantage before Kylian Mbappe brought Real back into the contest.

The French forward marked his 100th Champions League appearance with an equalizer, his deflected strike looping over goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

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Jude Bellingham then missed an opportunity to give Real the lead before half-time, firing wide after receiving a cross from Vinicius Junior.

Roma regained control shortly after the restart when Malen capitalized on a defensive error to restore their advantage. The Dutch forward struck again soon afterwards, finishing confidently after Soulé split the Real defense with a precise through ball.

Facing a two-goal deficit, Real struggled to find a response until the closing stages. Carlos Espi reduced the arrears in the 83rd minute, reacting quickest after Gollini parried Endrick’s header.

Two minutes later, Endrick levelled the score with a powerful header from an Arda Güler corner, setting up a dramatic finale.

Real completed the turnaround when Antonio Rudiger converted another dangerous delivery from Güler’s corner, securing a stunning 4-3 victory.

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