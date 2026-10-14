PSG beat Manchester City at Etihad to extend Champions League unbeaten run to 12

UEFA Champions League Erling Haaland of Manchester City heads at the Paris Saint-Germain goal during Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League matchday 2 at the Etihad Stadium

UEFA Champions League Erling Haaland of Manchester City heads at the Paris Saint-Germain goal during Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League matchday 2 at the Etihad Stadium

PSG defeated Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium to claim their first-ever win at the venue, extend their Champions League unbeaten run to 12 matches and end City's eight-game winning streak.

Paris Saint-Germain delivered an impressive performance to beat Manchester City 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium, recording their first-ever victory at the venue and extending their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League to 12 matches.

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The reigning European champions made a flying start, scoring twice within the opening 15 minutes to put City under immediate pressure despite the hosts arriving on the back of six consecutive Premier League victories.

Desire Doue opened the scoring in the 13th minute after a superb passing move sliced through Manchester City's defense. The French forward then played a key role in PSG's second goal, delivering a precise cross that Ousmane Dembele headed home just two minutes later.

PSG continued to threaten, with Achraf Hakimi hitting the post before Vitinha made it 3-0 with a composed finish from the edge of the penalty area following Warren Zaire-Emery's clever flick.

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Manchester City struggled to respond before half-time, with Josko Gvardiol missing a headed opportunity as the hosts faced the prospect of a heavy defeat.

City manager Pep Guardiola made three substitutions at the interval in an attempt to revive his side. The changes eventually paid off when Erling Haaland turned in a cross from Iliman Ndiaye eight minutes after the restart, reducing the deficit and becoming Manchester City's all-time leading Champions League goalscorer.

However, PSG quickly restored their three-goal advantage when Maghnes Akliouche's effort slipped through Gianluigi Donnarumma's grasp and crossed the line.

Haaland struck again later in the match, finishing Ayyoub Bouaddi's cutback to give City renewed hope. The hosts continued pushing forward, but PSG held firm despite Ferran Torres missing a late penalty that could have made the closing stages more comfortable.

The victory extended PSG's winning streak in competitive matches to five games and ended Manchester City's eight-match winning run.

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