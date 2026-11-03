25 Years, One Family: Say Cheers Celebrates the People Behind Its Legacy

Say Cheers Limited celebrated its 25th anniversary by honoring current and former staff at a special thanksgiving service and party. Founder Nana Adwoa Konadu Karikari reflected on a quarter-century of family culture, employee loyalty, and generational growth.

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As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Say Cheers Limited dedicated a special day to the people who have helped shape its journey, bringing together current and former employees for a celebration of loyalty, dedication, friendship and shared memories.

Held on Sunday, 11th October 2026, the celebration featured a thanksgiving and worship service followed by a staff party, recognising the individuals whose hard work and commitment have contributed to the company's growth since its establishment in 2001.

For Say Cheers, the occasion was particularly meaningful because of the remarkable relationships the company has built with its employees over the years. Some members of the team have been with the business for its entire 25-year journey, witnessing its evolution and playing an important role in building the brand that customers know today.

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Others have moved on to pursue different opportunities but have remained closely connected to the Say Cheers family. Their presence at both the worship service and staff celebration reflected a culture where relationships extend well beyond employment.

Perhaps one of the most touching aspects of the company's story is the generational connection it has created. Over the years, some female employees have grown into motherhood while building their careers, and today, their children have returned to Say Cheers as interns, experiencing the same workplace that formed part of their mothers' professional journeys.

The celebration also brought together colleagues from Kumasi, ensuring that employees across the business were recognised and included in this significant milestone.

Nana Adwoa Konadu Karikari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Say Cheers Limited, reflected on the significance of the occasion: "When I look back at these 25 years, I see the faces of the people who have walked this journey with me. Some have been here from the very beginning, others joined along the way, and even those who have moved on remain part of our story. We have watched each other grow, build families and achieve personal milestones. To now welcome the children of some of our colleagues as interns is something truly special. Say Cheers has been built through the commitment, care and hard work of our people, and this celebration is our way of saying thank you."

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The occasion also provided an opportunity to hear directly from the employees who have helped shape the business.

Fafa Pearl Dorkey, Marketing & Partnerships Coordinator at Say Cheers Limited, reflecting on the company's journey, shared:

"For many of us, Say Cheers has been a big part of our lives. We have grown with the business, supported one another through different stages of life and built friendships that have lasted for years. What makes this place special is that even when people leave, they are still welcomed as family. Seeing former colleagues return to celebrate with us, and seeing the next generation come through the business, reminds us that we have built something meaningful together. It feels good to know that our contribution over the years is valued and appreciated." Fafa

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The thanksgiving service and staff party formed part of Say Cheers Limited's wider 25th anniversary programme, celebrating a quarter-century of entrepreneurship, brand building and contribution to Ghana's premium wine, spirits and lifestyle industry.

As the company looks ahead to its next chapter, its people remain central to its ambitions, with a continued focus on developing talent, strengthening its service culture and creating opportunities for the next generation.

At 25, the Say Cheers story is as much about the people who built the business as it is about the brand itself.

About Say Cheers Limited

Founded in 2001 by Nana Adwoa Konadu Karikari, Say Cheers Limited is a premium wine and spirits business with a growing focus on lifestyle, hospitality and curated experiences. Through its commitment to quality, customer service and long-standing relationships with international brand partners, the company has established a presence in Ghana's premium beverage market. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary, Say Cheers is building on its legacy with a vision to become a leading African lifestyle company.