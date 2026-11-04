Ned Nwoko threatens legal action over fake death reports about Regina Daniels

Senator Ned Nwoko has called on fans, friends and social media users to refrain from spreading false information about his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, as she navigates what he describes as a difficult period in her life.

Senator Ned Nwoko has appealed to fans, friends and social media users to give his estranged wife, Regina Daniels, space to recover, insisting she needs support rather than public criticism.

The lawmaker expressed concern over fabricated death announcements and misleading reports about the actress's health and personal life, saying such publications cause her distress.

Nwoko has threatened legal action against bloggers and social media users responsible for deliberately spreading false information about Daniels, warning that the publications are being documented for possible prosecution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawmaker warned that individuals responsible for circulating fabricated reports about the actress, particularly claims announcing her death and misleading accounts of her health, could face legal consequences.

In a statement published on his Instagram page, Nwoko expressed concern about the growing circulation of what he described as harmful and inaccurate content about Daniels, insisting that she needs privacy and support rather than renewed public scrutiny.

He appealed directly to her supporters, bloggers and social media commentators to allow her time to recover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said;

I want to make a sincere appeal to the public, particularly Regina’s fans, friends, bloggers and social media commentators, to please give Regina some breathing space

Nwoko maintained that Daniels had endured considerable challenges and deserved compassion from the public, rather than criticism or judgement.

Regina has been through a lot, more than many people may realise, and right now, what she needs most is love, support and the opportunity to recover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The senator also referenced a birthday video shared by the actress, saying it provided an insight into some of the health difficulties she had been experiencing.

He stressed that the situation should not be exploited to attack or vilify her, adding that her well-being remained important to him.

Nwoko expressed particular displeasure over fabricated announcements of Daniels' death and other misleading publications concerning her personal life and health.

According to him, such content has a damaging effect on the actress, who he said is aware of several of the reports circulating online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said;

These things are not harmless social media engagement. Regina sees many of these posts, and they are deeply distressing. They do nothing to support her recovery; rather, they add to the burden she is already carrying

He urged fans and well-wishers to discourage the circulation of misinformation instead of sharing or amplifying it.

The lawmaker further cautioned bloggers and social media users against deliberately publishing false claims about Daniels, particularly those relating to her death, health and private circumstances.

He warned;

We are documenting these publications, and anyone found responsible will be held accountable through the appropriate legal channels