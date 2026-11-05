Andorra Goalkeeper Jesús Owono Speaks Out After Tragic Death of Tenerife Striker Jesús de Miguel

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has broken his silence following the tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel after their on-field collision, expressing immense pain and offering heartfelt condolences to De Miguel's family.

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has spoken after the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel following their on-field collision.

De Miguel, 30, suffered a cardiac arrest after the incident and died on November 3.

Owono expressed grief over the loss and said his thoughts were with the striker’s family and loved ones.

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De Miguel, 30, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, a day after suffering a serious chest injury during Tenerife's match against FC Andorra.

The incident occurred on Monday, November 2, when Owono rushed out of his area to challenge for a long ball. His knee struck De Miguel in the chest, leaving the striker motionless on the pitch.

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Medical personnel treated the forward before he was taken to hospital, where he was admitted to intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest. He later died at 8:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, according to Tenerife's announcement.

The match was abandoned with the score at 2-2, while Owono received a straight red card following the collision.

In a statement shared by FC Andorra, the Equatorial Guinea international expressed his grief over the loss of the Tenerife forward, saying he was struggling to come to terms with what had happened.

CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel (left) and FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono

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"“These are the most difficult days of my life."

"I'm struggling to find the words, and it's very difficult for me to process everything that has happened."

“I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesús. I think of him, his family and everyone who loved him.”

Owono acknowledged that questions would arise over the incident but said his immediate concern was mourning the player.

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“I know there will be many questions to address, and I will face whatever comes with full respect. But right now, sincerely, I cannot think about anything other than Jesús and the pain we are going through."

“Rest in peace, Jesús.”

FC Andorra said the club remained deeply affected by De Miguel's death and appealed for sensitivity and respect during the difficult period.