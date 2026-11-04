Sarkodie explains why rapping in Twi is his greatest strength (VIDEO)

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has credited his decision to embrace Twi as a defining factor in his music career, explaining that performing in his mother tongue allows him to communicate emotions more authentically and express himself with greater confidence.

Sarkodie says rapping in Twi is his greatest strength because it allows him to express his emotions authentically and gives him confidence to compete internationally.

He recalled initially rapping in English before embracing Twi, despite doubts that using his mother tongue would limit his music career.

The rapper hopes his success, including winning a BET Award and performing at the Royal Albert Hall, will inspire people with unconventional ideas to believe in themselves and pursue their ambitions.

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In an interview in Kenya, the rapper said he initially pursued music in English but often felt that he was competing at a disadvantage. However, switching to Twi gave him a stronger sense of identity and helped him recognise the unique strength he could bring to the international music scene.

He explained;

I think that's my blessing. That's my power. That's my mother tongue. I express myself way better, and the emotions I want to put out come across best when I rap in Twi

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Sarkodie added that rapping in his native language made him feel more confident about standing alongside musicians from other parts of the world.

He also spoke about the amusing attempts by some foreign fans to recreate his lyrics, particularly listeners from Nigeria who sometimes struggle to pronounce the Twi words in his songs.

The rapper said he finds some of these interpretations entertaining, although he believes the attempts come from an appreciation of his music.

Beyond his achievements, Sarkodie said he hopes his career will encourage people with unconventional ideas and talents to remain committed to their ambitions, even when others question their chances of success.

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Reflecting on the doubts he faced when he began rapping in Twi, he recalled that even some people in Ghana believed the language would limit his international appeal.

However, he pointed to his achievements, including winning a BET Award, performing at the Royal Albert Hall and his anticipated appearance at the O2 Arena, as evidence that artistes do not have to abandon their cultural identity to succeed globally.

He said;

If Sarkodie was able to use Twi to go and take the BET Award and bring it back home and sell out the Royal Albert Hall, and [is] about to sell out the O2, I think everything else that you believe in, just keep believing in that

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He added that he wants his journey to inspire people who feel different from others to pursue their ideas with determination.

Sarkodie said;