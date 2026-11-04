MOLIY, Black Sherif, KiDi and other Ghanaian artistes feature among the 10 most-streamed Ghanaian music projects on YouTube Music in 2026 so far.

MOLIY, Black Sherif, KiDi and other Ghanaian artistes feature among the 10 most-streamed Ghanaian music projects on YouTube Music in 2026 so far.

Full list: 10 most-streamed Ghanaian projects on YouTube Music in 2026 so far

MOLIY's 'BADDIES ' has established a commanding lead as the most-streamed Ghanaian music project on YouTube Music in 2026 so far, recording 632.5 million streams and significantly outpacing the other nine projects in the ranking.

MOLIY's BADDIES leads the ranking of the most-streamed Ghanaian projects on YouTube Music in 2026 so far, with 632.5 million streams, far ahead of Black Sherif's Sun Sherif Vol. 1, which has 85.2 million.

KiDi's Where Do We Go From Here ranks third with 8.97 million streams, followed by O'Kenneth's CAME OF AGE with 8.7 million and King Promise and Mr Eazi's See What We've Done with 8.2 million.

Kweku Smoke's No Days Off, Kuami Eugene's Sweet Boy, Stonebwoy's The Torcher, Oseikrom Sikanii's 9 and Reggie's Guy Guy Mmienu complete the top 10.

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The project leads a list of 10 Ghanaian releases whose streaming figures reflect the reach of local music on the digital platform. Black Sherif's 'Sun Sherif Vol. 1' follows in second place with 85.2 million streams, while 'WDWGFH' completes the top three with 8.97 million.

The figures show a considerable difference between the leading projects and the rest of the chart, with MOLIY's release accounting for a particularly large share of the streams recorded by the listed projects.

Top 10 most-streamed Ghanaian projects on YouTube Music in 2026

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1. MOLIY – BADDIES (632.5 million streams)

MOLIY's BADDIES takes the top position with an impressive 632.5 million streams, making it the clear leader among the 10 projects. Moliy released her debut 12-track mixtape, BADDIES, on July 31, 2026, through the label gamma.

Its streaming figure places it more than seven times ahead of the second-ranked project, Sun Sherif Vol. 1, which has accumulated 85.2 million streams.

The gap highlights the scale of the project's performance on YouTube Music and its position at the top of Ghana's most-streamed project ranking for the year.

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2. Black Sherif – Sun Sherif Vol. 1 (85.2 million streams)

Black Sherif's Sun Sherif Vol. 1 occupies second place with 85.2 million streams. Black Sherif released his 6-track R&B/Soul EP Sun Sherif Vol. 1 on September 3–4, 2026, through Blacko Management and EMPIRE. It set a record for the biggest first-day streams by a Ghanaian EP on Spotify with 827,000 streams and peaked at #1 on Ghana iTunes.

Although it trails MOLIY's project by a significant margin, the release maintains a substantial lead over the remaining entries, with the third-ranked project recording fewer than nine million streams.

Its position places Black Sherif among the leading Ghanaian artistes represented in the 2026 YouTube Music project rankings.

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3. WDWGFH (8.97 million streams)

WDWGFH stands for Where Do We Go From Here, the third studio album by Ghanaian Afrobeats and highlife artist KiDi (released on August 27, 2026). WDWGFH ranks third with 8.97 million streams, making it the final project in the top three.

KiDi’s Where Do We Go From Here (WDWGFH) features 15 tracks that blend Afrobeats, R&B, highlife and contemporary Ghanaian pop. The album includes collaborations with artistes such as Sarkodie, Lasmid, AratheJay and Kwesi Arthur, and features songs such as Agreement, produced by Super. It also achieved chart success, peaking at No. 1 on the Apple Music Ghana Top Songs Chart.

The project is closely followed by CAME OF AGE, which has accumulated 8.7 million streams. The difference between the two releases is just 270,000 streams, making their positions among the top five particularly close.

4. CAME OF AGE (8.7 million streams)

CAME OF AGE takes fourth place with 8.7 million streams.

O'Kenneth's CAME OF AGE has enjoyed significant chart and streaming success since its release in 2026. The album spent more than 60 days at No. 1 on the Apple Music Ghana Albums Chart, making it the longest-running chart-topper of the year, according to the supplied figures. It has also surpassed 40 million streams on Audiomack alone, earning recognition as the most-streamed Ghanaian rap album of the year. Upon its release, all 18 tracks from the album simultaneously entered Apple Music Ghana's Top 50, further highlighting its performance on the platform.

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The project trails WDWGFH by only 270,000 streams, but maintains a lead over fifth-ranked 'See What We've Done', which has recorded 8.2 million streams.

Its position makes it one of the projects competing within the closely contested middle section of the ranking.

5. See What We've Done (8.2 million streams)

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With 8.2 million streams, 'See What We've Done' completes the top five.

King Promise and Nigerian singer Mr Eazi joined forces for the collaborative project See What We've Done, a nine-track studio album released on April 15, 2026, under emPawa Africa. The project followed the release of its title-track single, accompanied by an official music video, on September 19, 2025.

The project is separated from 'CAME OF AGE' by 500,000 streams, while its lead over sixth-ranked 'No Days Off' stands at 1.7 million.

The figures place it among the five most-streamed Ghanaian projects on the platform in 2026 so far.

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6. No Days Off (6.5 million streams)

No Days Off occupies sixth position with 6.5 million streams.

Kweku Smoke's No Days Off, released on September 4, 2026, is a 13-track hip-hop album issued under Scatter Der. The project, which runs for approximately 33 minutes, features songs such as Soul Healer, Okwantunii and the title track, alongside collaborations with Kwesi Arthur on Power House and Lasmid on Faith. It is Kweku Smoke's seventh studio album.

The project falls below the five-million mark's upper range? No, its 6.5 million streams place it above the four projects that follow, including Sweet Boy and Origin8A.

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7. Sweet Boy (4.5 million streams)

Sweet Boy ranks seventh with 4.5 million streams.

Kuami Eugene's Sweet Boy is an eight-track EP released on April 30, 2026, under Clear Road Music Records and ONErpm. The project marks his first independent release following his departure from Lynx Entertainment, representing a new chapter in his music career.

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8. Origin8A (4.3 million streams)

Origin8A takes eighth place after recording 4.3 million streams.

ORIGIN8A is the eighth studio album by Ghanaian reggae-dancehall and afrosounds legend Samini, released on February 12, 2026.

9.Oseikrom Sikanii – 9 (2.5 million streams)

Oseikrom Sikanii's 9 ranks ninth with 2.5 million streams on YouTube Music. The 11-track album blends drill, Asakaa, hip-hop and Afro-fusion, featuring collaborations with O’Kenneth, Bra Benk, DarkoVibes, Bosom P-Yung, Kwaw Kese, Guru, King Paluta and Beeztrap KOTM.

10. Guy Guy Mmienu (1.7 million streams)

Guy Guy Mmienu completes the top 10 with 1.7 million streams.

Reggie's GuyGuy Mmienu is a seven-track EP released on June 26, 2026. The project explores themes of identity, love, friendship and ambition, with guest appearances from Lasmid, Beeztrap KOTM and Joey B. It has accumulated 1.7 million streams on YouTube Music, placing it tenth among the most-streamed Ghanaian projects of 2026 so far.

What the figures reveal about Ghanaian projects on YouTube Music

The ranking is characterised by a significant gap between the top two projects and the remaining entries. MOLIY's BADDIES leads with 632.5 million streams, while Black Sherif's Sun Sherif Vol. 1 follows with 85.2 million.

The competition is considerably closer among the projects occupying third to fifth positions. WDWGFH has 8.97 million streams, followed by CAME OF AGE with 8.7 million and See What We've Done with 8.2 million.

A similar pattern appears further down the list, where 'Sweet Boy' and 'Origin8A' are separated by only 200,000 streams.

Overall, the figures provide a snapshot of the 10 most-streamed Ghanaian music projects on YouTube Music in 2026 so far, with MOLIY's BADDIES maintaining a substantial advantage over the other releases.