‘Never respond to critics from the pulpit; just keep doing God’s work’ - Mensa Otabil

Speaking during a recent sermon, Mensa Otabil urged Christian ministers to remain steadfast and ignore public criticism. His remarks come amidst renewed public attention surrounding allegations made by Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah.

Pastor Mensa Otabil has urged ministers of the gospel to remain focused on their calling and ignore criticism, amid renewed attention surrounding allegations made against him by Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah.

The ICGC founder said he does not allow insults or negative comments to affect him, explaining that he has never felt discouraged since beginning his ministry around 1975 or 1976.

Although he did not directly mention Owusu-Bempah or the specific allegations, Otabil advised pastors against responding to critics from the pulpit, urging them to remain committed to serving God regardless of public opinion.

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Speaking during a sermon, Mensa Otabil stressed that public criticism and negative remarks should not distract ministers from their responsibility to serve God, encouraging them to remain steadfast regardless of what people say about them.

Although he did not directly mention Owusu-Bempah or the allegations in the excerpt, his remarks appear to address the broader issue of criticism and challenges faced by Christian ministers.

Mensa Otabil explained that he personally does not allow insults or negative opinions to affect him, attributing his response to his temperament and the way he processes situations.

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He said;

You insult me. I won't even hear it. I honestly, I mean, sometimes people tell me, have you heard so-and-so said so? I said, I didn't even hear it. And if I heard it, really, that's his opinion. I move on. It doesn't bother me

The pastor, who disclosed that he began his ministry around 1975 or 1976, said he had never experienced discouragement throughout his years in ministry.

He, however, acknowledged that people respond differently to criticism, noting that his personal approach should not necessarily be used as a standard for others.

Mensa Otabil encouraged Christians facing criticism to draw strength from their faith, reminding them that God's faithfulness remains central to their calling.

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He referenced biblical figures and early Christian martyrs to illustrate the persecution and hardships believers have endured throughout history, arguing that contemporary criticism should not prevent ministers from fulfilling their responsibilities.

He advised;

Enjoy your life. Enjoy your calling. Fulfil your life. Fulfil your calling. Just forget about what people say. Don't start to reply people in the pulpit. Just love God. Love Jesus. Suffer for him. Live for him. Do his work. And whatever it costs, fulfil your ministry

He further urged ministers to remain committed to their work irrespective of the challenges they encounter.

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He added;

No matter what happens, just do the work of God

The sermon comes amid renewed public attention surrounding allegations Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah reportedly made against Mensa Otabil.

Apostle Owusu Bempah reveals three secrets about Rev. Mensah Otabil during a church service today. https://t.co/oP6nKWE2Ew — we love ghana (@weloveghana042) November 1, 2026

In a report published by GhanaWeb, Owusu-Bempah's allegations were outlined under the headline “Rituals, UK, Infidelity and BBC Expos: The allegations Owusu-Bempah made against Mensa Otabil.”