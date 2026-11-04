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2026 CAF Player of the Year Nominees: Semenyo, Hakimi & Full List

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 13:57 - 04 November 2026
Antoine Semenyo | Photo via SkySports
Antoine Semenyo | Photo via SkySports
Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has been named on the 10-man shortlist for the 2026 CAF Men's Player of the Year award. The Manchester City attacker faces star-studded competition including reigning winner Achraf Hakimi and Sadio Mané.
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Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has been shortlisted for the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year award, placing him among 10 players competing for the continent's top individual football honour.

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The Manchester City attacker will face competition from some of Africa's leading footballers, including Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Senegal's Sadio Mané and Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo.

Also Read: Top 20 best football clubs in Africa: Latest Opta power rankings

ANTOINE SEMENYO (11) controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026 Group L match between Panama and Ghana at Toronto Stadium. | IMAGO
ANTOINE SEMENYO (11) controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026 Group L match between Panama and Ghana at Toronto Stadium. | IMAGO

CAF announced the nominees on Wednesday, November 4th, 2026 with Semenyo earning recognition following his performances for club and country during the year under review.

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The 26-year-old's nomination comes after a significant period in his career, which saw him move from AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City in January 2026.

Also Read: Black Queens nominated for 2026 CAF Women's National Team of the Year

He also featured for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars represented the country at the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Hakimi, who won the 2025 award, returns to defend his title after another notable year with Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco. Mané, a former winner, is also among the contenders, alongside fellow Senegalese internationals Ismaila Sarr and Pape Gueye.

PSG star Achraf Hakimi wins 2025 CAF Men’s Player of the Year
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Diallo represents Côte d'Ivoire, while Morocco has three nominees in Hakimi, Brahim Díaz and Ismael Saibari.

DR Congo's Yoane Wissa and South Africa's Teboho Mokoena complete the 10-man shortlist.

Also Read: Ligue 1 McDonald’s MD9 Recap: PSG extend lead as Nice thrash Rennes, Lyon and Marseille record wins

Full list of nominees

  1. Amad Diallo (Côte d'Ivoire)

  2. Yoane Wissa (DR Congo)

  3. Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

  4. Ismael Saibari (Morocco)

  5. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

  6. Brahim Díaz (Morocco)

  7. Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

  8. Pape Gueye (Senegal)

  9. Sadio Mané (Senegal)

  10. Teboho Mokoena (South Africa)

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Semenyo's nomination is one of Ghana's recognitions in the men's categories. Midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi has also been shortlisted for the Men's Young Player of the Year award, while the Black Stars are among the nominees for Men's National Team of the Year.

Also Read: Same Points, Different Risks: Medeama and Hearts Set the Early GPL Pace

The CAF Awards 2026 ceremony will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, December 7. The event will recognise outstanding performances across African football at club and international level.

CAF Men's Player of the Year Nominees
CAF Men's Player of the Year Nominees
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Antoine Semenyo | Photo via SkySports
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2026 CAF Player of the Year Nominees: Semenyo, Hakimi & Full List

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