2026 CAF Player of the Year Nominees: Semenyo, Hakimi & Full List
Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has been shortlisted for the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men's Player of the Year award, placing him among 10 players competing for the continent's top individual football honour.
The Manchester City attacker will face competition from some of Africa's leading footballers, including Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Senegal's Sadio Mané and Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo.
CAF announced the nominees on Wednesday, November 4th, 2026 with Semenyo earning recognition following his performances for club and country during the year under review.
The 26-year-old's nomination comes after a significant period in his career, which saw him move from AFC Bournemouth to Manchester City in January 2026.
He also featured for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars represented the country at the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Hakimi, who won the 2025 award, returns to defend his title after another notable year with Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco. Mané, a former winner, is also among the contenders, alongside fellow Senegalese internationals Ismaila Sarr and Pape Gueye.
Diallo represents Côte d'Ivoire, while Morocco has three nominees in Hakimi, Brahim Díaz and Ismael Saibari.
DR Congo's Yoane Wissa and South Africa's Teboho Mokoena complete the 10-man shortlist.
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Full list of nominees
Amad Diallo (Côte d'Ivoire)
Yoane Wissa (DR Congo)
Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)
Ismael Saibari (Morocco)
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)
Brahim Díaz (Morocco)
Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)
Pape Gueye (Senegal)
Sadio Mané (Senegal)
Teboho Mokoena (South Africa)
Semenyo's nomination is one of Ghana's recognitions in the men's categories. Midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi has also been shortlisted for the Men's Young Player of the Year award, while the Black Stars are among the nominees for Men's National Team of the Year.
The CAF Awards 2026 ceremony will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, December 7. The event will recognise outstanding performances across African football at club and international level.