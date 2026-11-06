Efya’s mother gets emotional as Tomi Thomas arrives at traditional wedding

Efya’s mother gets emotional as Tomi Thomas arrives at traditional wedding

Efya’s mother gets emotional as Tomi Thomas arrives at traditional wedding

Ghanaian singer Efya Nokturnal and Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas have celebrated their traditional marriage in a glamorous ceremony attended by celebrities and prominent personalities on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Efya Nokturnal and Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas celebrated their traditional marriage in a star-studded ceremony on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The groom arrived in a striking kente outfit with gold accessories, while Efya’s mother moved guests with an emotional entrance as her daughter’s music played.

Minister Dzifa Abla Gomashie, Efia Odo, Fantana, Hajia4Reall, Sister Derby and Fella Makafui were among the personalities who attended the ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The groom drew attention with a striking entrance, appearing in a beautifully crafted Ghanaian kente ensemble paired with elaborate gold accessories. Videos of his arrival, shared across social media, have offered fans a glimpse into the celebration.

An emotional scene involving Efya’s mother also captured the attention of online audiences. She appeared visibly overwhelmed with emotion as she entered the wedding venue, with her daughter’s music playing in the background. The moment has since sparked affectionate reactions from social media users.

The ceremony represents another major milestone for the couple, who previously held a private knocking ceremony earlier this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the distinguished guests who joined the celebration were Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Dzifa Abla Gomashie, socialite Efia Odo, musicians Fantana, Hajia4Reall and Sister Derby, fashion duo Lali and Lola, and actress Fella Makafui.

The wedding has continued to generate excitement online, with photographs and videos from the event circulating as fans and well-wishers congratulate Efya and Tomi Thomas on their marriage.