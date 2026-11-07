5 items you should keep out of your washing machine [TODAY.com]

5 items you should keep out of your washing machine [TODAY.com]

5 items you should keep out of your washing machine

Not everything belongs in a washing machine. Discover five items you should avoid putting in it to protect your clothes, appliance and home.

Leather items, memory foam pillows and suede shoes can be damaged by machine washing.

Coins, keys and other loose metal objects can damage the washing machine's internal components.

Clothes heavily soaked in cooking oil or fuel can pose a fire risk, especially when placed in a tumble dryer.

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A washing machine makes laundry easier by saving time and reducing the effort involved in cleaning clothes. However, not everything that needs cleaning belongs in the machine.

Some items can be damaged by water, detergent and the spinning cycle, while others can damage the washing machine itself or create safety risks.

Before putting your next load of laundry together, here are five things you should avoid putting in your washing machine.

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1. Leather jackets and bags

Jeans and a leather jacket

Leather items should generally not be machine-washed because water and detergent can strip away their natural oils, leaving the material dry, stiff or cracked.

The washing machine's spinning action can also distort their shape and damage their finish.

Instead, follow the manufacturer's care instructions or use a professional leather-cleaning service.

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2. Memory foam pillows

Memory foam pillows

Memory foam pillows are designed to support the head and neck, but the material can be damaged by the vigorous movement of a washing machine.

Machine washing may cause the foam to break down or lose its shape, affecting its ability to provide support.

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Check the manufacturer's instructions and clean the pillow cover separately if it is removable and machine-washable.

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3. Suede shoes

Suede shoes

Suede is a delicate material that can be damaged by excessive moisture and vigorous washing.

Putting suede shoes in a washing machine may leave water stains, change their texture or cause them to become stiff.

Use a suede brush and appropriate cleaning products to remove dirt, following the shoe manufacturer's care instructions.

4. Coins, keys and other loose metal objects

Keys

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Always check your pockets before putting clothes into the washing machine.

Coins, keys and other small metal objects can scratch the drum, become trapped in the machine's filter or damage internal components.

They may also make loud noises during the washing cycle.

Taking a few seconds to empty your pockets can help prevent unnecessary damage.

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5. Clothes heavily soaked in cooking oil or fuel

Clothes heavily soaked in cooking oil or fuel

Clothes heavily contaminated with cooking oil, petrol or other flammable substances should not be put into a washing machine without checking the relevant safety instructions.

Oil residues can remain in fabrics even after washing and may create a fire risk, particularly when exposed to the heat of a tumble dryer.

Follow the manufacturer's guidance for handling and cleaning contaminated clothing, and never put such items in a tumble dryer unless they have been confirmed safe to dry.

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Conclusion

Before washing any item, check its care label to find out whether it is suitable for machine washing.

Some materials require handwashing or professional cleaning, while others can be washed using a delicate cycle or protective laundry bag.