Selected Accra roads to be closed to create trading space for shopless traders ahead of Christmas
The AMA plans to close selected roads in Accra's Central Business District in December to create additional trading space ahead of Christmas.
The Cocoa Board-to-Kantamanto stretch will be affected to give traders without permanent shops an opportunity to sell their goods.
The Accra Mayor has also directed traders operating at bus stops to vacate the spaces before Monday to allow the smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians.
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced plans to close some roads in the Central Business District (CBD) in December to create additional trading spaces ahead of the Christmas festivities.
Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey disclosed the plan while addressing traders during the November edition of the national sanitation exercise.
He said the initiative was intended to give traders without permanent shops an opportunity to sell their goods during the festive season and increase their earnings.
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According to the Mayor, the roads from the Cocoa Board area to Kantamanto will be closed following a directive from the Minister of Local Government, Mahama Ayariga.
He encouraged traders to take advantage of the arrangement to boost their sales during the Christmas period.
We want you to make more sales this December than you have ever done. The Local Government Minister has asked us to block some of the roads to create space for traders who do not have shops to sell their goods. The stretch from Cocoa Board to Kantamanto will be closed, he said.
Meanwhile, Mr Allotey has directed traders operating at bus stops to vacate the spaces before Monday to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians.
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