Ghana v Somalia: Date, venue, ticket prices and all you need to know

The NSA has confirmed ticket prices and key details for Ghana's AFCON 2027 qualifier against Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium. Here is everything you need to know about date, venue, and tickets.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced the prices ahead of the match scheduled for Thursday, November 12, at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi.

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The NSA announced the prices in a public notice issued on Thursday, November 5.

Black Stars

Essipong Sports Stadium

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Supporters occupying all stands and sections with fixed seats will pay GH¢50, while those seeking access to the VVIP section will pay GH¢100.

Students will enjoy free admission to designated standing areas but must present valid student identification cards for verification at the stadium. Ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, November 10, at 10:00 a.m.

How to get a ticket

The Essipong Sports Stadium has been designated as the official sales point, and supporters have been advised to purchase tickets through the approved outlet.

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READ ALSO: Black Stars drop 5 places to 70th in latest FIFA rankings

The venue received temporary approval from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the qualifier after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) pushed for the match to be played in Sekondi instead of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars will be hoping to revive their qualification campaign after losing their opening two Group C matches. Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Côte d’Ivoire before losing 4-2 to The Gambia in Accra, leaving them without a point.

The match is the first of a double-header between the two countries. Somalia will also use the Essipong Sports Stadium for the return fixture on Monday, November 16, because the country does not have a CAF-approved stadium to host the match at home.

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The top two teams in Group C will qualify for the 2027 AFCON finals, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

READ ALSO: Kim Lars Björkegren set to lead Black Stars as interim coach for AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Match details