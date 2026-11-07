Ghana v Somalia: Date, venue, ticket prices and all you need to know
The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced the prices ahead of the match scheduled for Thursday, November 12, at the Essipong Sports Stadium in Sekondi.
The NSA announced the prices in a public notice issued on Thursday, November 5.
Supporters occupying all stands and sections with fixed seats will pay GH¢50, while those seeking access to the VVIP section will pay GH¢100.
Students will enjoy free admission to designated standing areas but must present valid student identification cards for verification at the stadium. Ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, November 10, at 10:00 a.m.
How to get a ticket
The Essipong Sports Stadium has been designated as the official sales point, and supporters have been advised to purchase tickets through the approved outlet.
The venue received temporary approval from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host the qualifier after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) pushed for the match to be played in Sekondi instead of the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Black Stars will be hoping to revive their qualification campaign after losing their opening two Group C matches. Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Côte d’Ivoire before losing 4-2 to The Gambia in Accra, leaving them without a point.
The team will be led by an interim technical team headed by Kim Lars Björkegren, with Ibrahim Tanko and Godwin Attram as assistants and Fatawu Dauda as goalkeepers' coach.
The match is the first of a double-header between the two countries. Somalia will also use the Essipong Sports Stadium for the return fixture on Monday, November 16, because the country does not have a CAF-approved stadium to host the match at home.
The top two teams in Group C will qualify for the 2027 AFCON finals, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
Match details
Fixture
Ghana vs Somalia
Competition
2027 AFCON qualifiers, Group C
Date
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Venue
Essipong Sports Stadium, Sekondi
Kick-off
3:00 p.m.
Standard Ticket
GH¢50
VVIP Ticket
GH¢100
Students
Free admission to designated standing areas with valid student ID
Ticket sales
Tuesday, November 10, from 10:00 a.m. GMT, at Essipong Sports Stadium