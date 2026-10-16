Kim Lars Björkegren set to lead Black Stars as interim coach for AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Kim Lars Björkegren is expected to lead the Black Stars against Somalia in November as Ghana look to recover from defeats in their opening AFCON 2027 qualifying matches.

Kim Lars Björkegren is expected to take charge of Ghana’s senior men’s national team on an interim basis for their crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Somalia in November, as per multiple reports

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The Black Queens head coach is set to lead a temporary technical team assembled by a five-member committee following the departure of Carlos Queiroz, who left his position after Ghana lost their opening two qualifying matches against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

Björkegren is expected to work alongside Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko and current Black Stars assistant coach Godwin Attram as Ghana seek to revive their faltering qualification campaign.

The interim technical team is expected to oversee Ghana’s home-and-away double-header against Somalia, scheduled to take place between November 11 and 14, 2026.

The arrangement would give the Ghana Football Association’s five-member coaching search committee additional time to assess potential candidates before appointing a permanent head coach.

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Ghana face a difficult task in their bid to qualify for the 2027 AFCON after a disappointing start to the campaign. Consecutive defeats to Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia have left the Black Stars under pressure to respond in their remaining fixtures.

The temporary appointment is expected to provide stability while the GFA continues its search for a permanent head coach capable of rebuilding the team and improving its performances.

The Black Stars will need to secure positive results against Somalia to keep their qualification hopes alive and avoid another major setback after missing out on the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.