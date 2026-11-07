Jordan Ayew scores first Sheffield United goal in 2-1 defeat to Charlton

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew scored his first Sheffield United goal since joining in September, but a late Matt Godden strike handed Charlton Athletic a 2-1 win at The Valley.

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew scored his first goal for Sheffield United since joining the club in September, but the Blades suffered a 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in the Championship on Saturday, November 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ayew found the net in the 25th minute to bring Sheffield United level after Millenic Alli had given Charlton the lead in the 12th minute.

24' JORDAN AYEW!! GOAL! 🔥 https://t.co/m9T2uOeXL7 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 7, 2026

🚨 Jordan Ayew scores for the equalize. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Charlton 1-1 Sheffield Utd https://t.co/M9VkqIWMBV — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) November 7, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, substitute Matt Godden scored in the 79th minute to secure all three points for Charlton at The Valley.

Jordan Ayew played 71 minutes of the game.

70' We make another change. 🔁 @LucozadeSport 🔋 #CHASHU | 🔴 1-1 ⚔️ https://t.co/OamG9Rrfjn — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 7, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The goal was Ayew's first for Sheffield United since arriving as a free agent from Leicester City on September 8, 2026.

The Ghanaian forward made his debut five days after signing, coming off the bench in the 64th minute of Sheffield United's 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 13.

He joined the Blades on a one-year deal until the end of the season after leaving Leicester City at the end of the 2025/26 season following the club's relegation.

Ayew had scored 6 goals in 42 Championship appearances for Leicester during the previous campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder welcomed the experienced forward at the time, highlighting his versatility and experience in English football.

The defeat to Charlton ended Sheffield United's run of consecutive league victories.