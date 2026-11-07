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Bernardo Silva named Portugal captain after Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:32 - 07 November 2026
Following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement, Bernardo Silva has been appointed as Portugal's new captain. The 115-cap midfielder will lead the national team in their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Wales.
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Bernardo Silva has been named the new captain of Portugal following Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement from international football.

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READ ALSO: Thomas Tuchel explains why he keeps leaving Cole Palmer out of England squad

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed the appointment on Friday, November 6, during a press conference to announce his 28-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales.

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Portugal Head Coach Jorge Jesus
Portugal Head Coach Jorge Jesus

READ ALSO: Portugal annonces first squad post-Ronaldo for upcoming Nations League

The 32-year-old Real Madrid midfielder takes over the armband after Ronaldo announced his retirement on Thursday, bringing an end to his 23-year international career.

Jesus explained that Portugal’s captaincy selection is based on the number of international appearances, with Silva emerging as the most-capped player after Ronaldo.

“The player with the most international appearances after Cristiano Ronaldo is Bernardo Silva,” Jesus said according to AS.
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Silva has made 115 appearances for Portugal and will lead a five-man leadership group that also includes Bruno Fernandes, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo and Rúben Neves.

Fernandes has 97 caps, Dias 84, Cancelo 77 and Neves 73.

READ ALSO: Messi’s iconic No.10 shirt reserved for Argentina’s next 2 games despite retirement, here’s why

Ronaldo leaves the national team as Portugal’s record appearance holder and leading scorer, with 234 caps and 146 goals.

Silva’s first matches as captain will come when Portugal host Denmark on November 14 before travelling to Cardiff to face Wales on November 17.

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Portugal have already secured qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals after winning their opening 4 Group A4 matches.

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