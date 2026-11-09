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Only a handful of Ghanaian musicians are genuinely successful - Sound engineer Hammer

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:42 - 09 November 2026
Da-Hammer-1
Da-Hammer-1
Ghanaian sound engineer Hammer has raised concerns about the financial struggles facing musicians, arguing that only a small number of artistes have achieved genuine success in the country.
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  • Sound engineer Hammer says only a handful of Ghanaian musicians are genuinely successful, attributing the situation to the absence of a structured music industry.

  • He cited research indicating that 85.4% of surveyed musicians are not contributing to a registered pension scheme, highlighting concerns about financial security and retirement planning.

  • Hammer argued that musicians are surviving largely through patronage and individual efforts rather than benefiting from a well-organised industry.

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Speaking on the 'Konnected Minds' podcast, he attributed the challenges confronting many musicians to the absence of a properly organised music industry, which leaves artistes without the financial security needed to plan for their future.

His comments followed discussions about data indicating that 85.4% of surveyed musicians were not enrolled in any registered pension scheme. Hammer suggested that many artistes simply lack the income to make regular retirement contributions.

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He said;

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They don't have the money for the pension scheme. You're better off as a teller at a bank. You will be more consistent with your pension scheme payments than a musician,

The sound engineer also questioned how many musicians in Ghana could genuinely be described as financially successful, despite the visibility and popularity some enjoy.

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He remarked;

A successful musician, how many are there in Ghana? Successful musicians in Ghana are a handful
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Hammer explained that the few artistes who manage to sustain themselves financially largely depend on public patronage, rather than the support of a well-established industry structure.

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He added;

They are being patronised. And they are surviving in the absence of an industry. They are doing their own thing

His remarks highlight ongoing concerns about the sustainability of music careers in Ghana, particularly the financial challenges artistes face beyond their years of active performance.

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