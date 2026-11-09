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NRSA removes over 120 illegal billboards along Accra roads to improve pedestrian safety

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 06:59 - 09 November 2026
NRSA removes over 120 illegal billboards along Accra roads to improve pedestrian safety
The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has removed over 120 illegal billboards along major Accra roads, including the Supreme Court to Ridge stretch, to drastically improve visibility and pedestrian safety across the capital.
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The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has removed more than 120 unauthorised advertising boards mounted along road medians in parts of the Greater Accra Region as part of its efforts to improve pedestrian safety and visibility.

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In a Facebook post on Sunday, November 8, 2026, the Authority said the operation was led by its Director-General, Abraham Amaliba, alongside the Technical Advisor and members of the Greater Accra Regional Team.

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The enforcement exercise covered the stretch from the Supreme Court through the Ridge Roundabout and the Trades Union Congress (TUC), ending at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel.

According to the NRSA, the removal of the unauthorised advertising structures is intended to improve visibility, enhance pedestrian safety and facilitate safer movement and road crossing along the affected routes.

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The Authority explained that the exercise forms part of broader measures to promote a safer and more orderly urban environment for pedestrians and other road users.

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Illegal Billboards in Accra Raise Safety Concerns

Meanwhile, the President of the Advertising Association of Ghana, Andrew Ackah, has expressed concern over the growing number of illegal billboards and advertising structures across Accra.

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He disclosed that between 40% and 60% of the approximately 10,000 advertising structures identified across the capital do not comply with established regulations.

According to him, an assessment conducted by the association revealed that several outdoor advertising structures violate traffic and building regulations, while others raise concerns about structural integrity and the quality of materials used.

The concerns have renewed attention on the regulation of outdoor advertising in Accra, particularly the potential risks unauthorised billboards pose to road safety, pedestrians and motorists.

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