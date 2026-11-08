Power Outage to hit parts of Accra, Central and Volta Regions from Nov 9-13: Full ECG schedule

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has scheduled emergency maintenance outages across parts of Accra, Tema, Central, and Volta Regions from November 9 to 13, 2026. Most affected areas will see power cut from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power outages in parts of Accra (east), Tema, Central and Volta Region from Monday, November 9 to Friday, November 13, 2026.

The outages, planned for 9:00am to 5:00pm in most affected areas, are due to maintenance works and system upgrades.

ECG says the exercise is necessary to fix faults and improve electricity reliability.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced emergency maintenance works following multiple faults that have recently disrupted power supply in parts of Accra (east), Tema, Central and Volta region.

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According to ECG, the outages in affected areas are linked to technical challenges within the power distribution’s network, with maintenance works scheduled to begin in various communities.

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In a notice shared on its official social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ECG said the exercise will commence from Monday, November 9 to November 13, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, although timelines may differ in some locations.

Other locations will have their lights out between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

The power distributor explained that the temporary interruption is necessary to enable engineers carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and preventing further faults.

The exercise forms part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance operations announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise electricity supply and address challenges within its distribution infrastructure.

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Ghana’s power sector has experienced steady growth in electricity demand over the years, placing increasing pressure on transmission and distribution systems.

Continuous investments in maintenance works, recent transformer upgrades earlier this year and network improvements remain essential to improving reliability and reducing unexpected outages.

Mahama has also announced a 1,200MW gas power plant to overtake Akosombo as Ghana’s biggest single power facility. This initiative is intended to generate additional power for the country.

Russia has also agreed to work with Ghana towards establishing a 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant to strengthen the country's electricity supply and support industrialisation.

The commitment was secured by President John Dramani Mahama during bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow.

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The scheduled maintenance is expected to affect businesses that depend heavily on electricity during normal working hours, particularly as the outages will occur through most parts of the daytime period.

The power distributor apologized for any inconvenience caused.

Details of the specific schedules for affected areas have been attached below.

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