Ghanaian man Prince Abdul Malik reportedly shot dead in Canada, nine days after Javits Frimpong's killing

A young Ghanaian identified as Prince Abdul Malik has reportedly been shot dead in Etobicoke, Canada, as police search for two suspects.

A young Ghanaian identified as Prince Abdul Malik reportedly died after a shooting near Rathburn Road and The East Mall in Etobicoke on November 7.

Toronto police are searching for two male suspects dressed in dark clothing, while the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

His reported death comes nine days after 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong was fatally shot in the Bronx, New York.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A young Ghanaian man identified as Prince Abdul Malik has reportedly died after a shooting in Etobicoke, west of Toronto, Canada.

The incident occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2026, near the intersection of Rathburn Road and The East Mall.

According to Canadian media reports, Toronto police officers who responded to reports of gunfire found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was given emergency assistance and transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Another Ghanaian found dead at Bronx dumpsite two weeks after disappearing

The victim is believed to have been in his late teens or early twenties.

Toronto police are searching for two male suspects who were reportedly wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation as officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police have not publicly established the motive for the attack or whether the suspects knew the victim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities are appealing to residents in the area to provide information that could assist the investigation, including footage from home security cameras.

Malik's reported death comes nine days after 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Badu Nkansah Frimpong was fatally shot in the Bronx, New York, on October 29, 2026.

Javits was shot by unidentified assailants while on his way to school. Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs subsequently assured his family of the government's support in pursuing justice.