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'Those who did this will not get away with it' – Ablakwa vows justice for Ghanaian teen killed in US

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 08:25 - 31 October 2026
Thomas Frimpong, father of Jarvits Frimpong who was shot dead (left) and Javits Frimpong (right)
Thomas Frimpong, father of Jarvits Frimpong who was shot dead (left) and Javits Frimpong (right)
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has promised full government support and legal assistance to the family of 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, who was fatally shot in the Bronx, New York, on his way to school.
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  • Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has vowed to pursue justice after 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong was fatally shot in the Bronx, New York, while on his way to school.

  • Ablakwa has spoken with the teenager's father and assured the family of the government's support in seeking justice.

  • Ghana's Permanent Mission in New York is working with US authorities and has pledged legal and consular assistance to the bereaved family.

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The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has assured the family of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong that the government will pursue justice following his fatal shooting in the Bronx, New York.

Javits was reportedly shot by unidentified assailants at about 9:20 am on Thursday, October 29, 2026, while on his way to school.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Mr Ablakwa had spoken directly with the teenager's father, Thomas Frimpong, to express the government's condolences and assure the family of its support.

READ ALSO: 15-year-old Ghanaian boy shot dead in New York; father recounts heartbreaking ordeal

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The Minister pledged that the government would work to ensure those responsible for the killing are held accountable.

We will pursue justice, and we'll make sure that those who did this do not get away with it.

Mr Ablakwa also conveyed condolences on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, describing the incident as deeply distressing.

"We are all saddened. We are all distraught. He did not deserve this," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, officials from Ghana's Permanent Mission in New York visited the bereaved family at their home on Friday morning to express solidarity and convey the government's support.

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READ ALSO: Mahama reveals the use of TikTok to monitor public complaints and concerns about government performance

The government has condemned the killing and called on the relevant authorities in the Bronx to conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ghana's Permanent Mission in New York have also pledged to work with US authorities in pursuing the case and provide the family with appropriate legal and consular assistance.

The statement further expressed the government's commitment to the safety and well-being of Ghanaians wherever they may be.

READ ALSO: Mahama opens talks with Russia to set up Ghana’s first nuclear power station

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Javits' death has left his family, friends and loved ones in both the United States and Ghana mourning. The government extended its thoughts and prayers to the family, particularly his mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, who is in Kumasi.

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