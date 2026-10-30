‘Criticism helps me to do better’ – Mahama urges Ghanaians to speak up regardless of political ties

“I several times accused the former finance minister of cooking the books. I said his figures were not right and that we owed more than he was saying we did, but everybody was quiet and we all fell into the ditch. And people lost money. Pensioners lost their pensions. And today we've tried to claw it back. And so tomorrow if we see the danger signs that somebody is leading us the wrong way, we must all, all of us, not based on partisan leanings, all of us must say no, we're not going in the right direction,” Mahama said.