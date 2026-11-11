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Nigeria rewards each U-17 women’s player with whopping ₦100m (over GH¢874k) after historic World Cup win

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 16:17 - 11 November 2026
Nigeria rewards each U-17 women’s player with whopping ₦100m (over GH¢874k) after historic World Cup win
Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rewarded every player of the U-17 women's football team, the Flamingos, with a ₦100 million savings certificate following their historic 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup victory over Japan in Morocco.
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Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has announced a ₦100 million reward for each member of the country’s Under-17 women’s football team, the Flamingos, following their historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

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The announcement was made by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Wednesday, November 11, when she hosted the victorious team at the State House in Abuja on behalf of the President.

Under the reward package, each player will receive a ₦100 million savings certificate, while head coach Hakeem Busari will receive ₦100 million in cash. Members of the technical crew are also set to receive ₦50 million each.

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President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu.
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Speaking at the reception, Mrs Tinubu recalled the President’s promise to Nigerian athletes to reward them for making the country proud.

“Before I conclude, let me recall Mr President’s promise to every Nigerian athlete: Make Nigeria proud and come back to a grateful nation,” she said.

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First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Image via fmino.gov.ng

She added: “In fulfilment of this promise, it is my pleasure, on behalf of the President, to announce the following rewards for the players, technical crew and administrators of the Flamingos, whose collective efforts have brought honour and pride to our nation by winning the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup."

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“For all our players, Mr President is awarding you a savings certificate of N100 million each. Each of you is getting N100 million.”

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She further announced: “For the coach, a reward of N100 million cash, and then for the technical crew, N50 million each. That’s what Mr President said I should tell you.”

Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Japan in the final on Saturday, November 7, at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, Morocco.
Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Japan in the final on Saturday, November 7, at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, Morocco.

The rewards follow Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Japan in the final on Saturday, November 7, at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, Morocco. The result made the Flamingos the first African team to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

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Awawu Bashiru opened the scoring in the 39th minute before Oluebube Umejiaku doubled Nigeria’s lead shortly after half-time. Japan’s Fuki Ito pulled one back in the 80th minute, but Nigeria held on to secure the title.

The victory also made Nigeria the first African country to win FIFA U-17 World Cup titles in both the men’s and women’s categories.

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