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Ghana v Somalia, Spain v England, Argentina v Uruguay and top International fixtures to watch in November

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:20 - 10 November 2026
The November 2026 international break brings high-stakes action, featuring Spain's Nations League clash with England alongside historic transitions for Argentina without Lionel Messi and Portugal following Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement.
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Football fans will have several exciting international matches to look forward to during the November 2026 break, with reigning world champions Spain facing England, Argentina preparing for life without Lionel Messi and Portugal entering a new era following Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement.

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READ ALSO: 2026 FIFPRO World 11 Results: David Raya and Aitana Bonmati lead global player vote

The international window runs from November 9 to 17, with several national teams completing their UEFA Nations League group campaigns, Africa playing the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, while others play international friendlies.

Reigning world champions Spain will host England at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Sunday, November 15, in a crucial UEFA Nations League Group A3 encounter. The two sides last met on September 26 at Wembley, where Spain claimed a 3-2 victory after coming from behind.

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The result left Spain top of the group with 12 points from 4 matches, while England occupy second place with nine points.

Spain have already secured a place in the quarter-finals, but England will be looking to finish their group campaign strongly and avenge their September defeat. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. GMT.

Argentina will face Uruguay in an international friendly at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires on Friday, November 13.

The match will mark Argentina's first appearance following Lionel Messi's farewell to the national team, which came in a 3-0 friendly victory over Benin on October 6.

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Messi announced his international retirement on August 31, ending a career in which he made 207 appearances and scored 125 goals for Argentina, according to Reuters.

Another talking point will be the famous No. 10 shirt. Argentina are expected to leave the number unassigned for their November friendlies rather than immediately hand it to another player.

Como midfielder Nico Paz has emerged as one of the reported contenders to inherit it when official competitions resume in 2027.

The game is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. GMT. Argentina will also face Costa Rica on November 17.

READ ALSO: Man Utd expected to sack Carrick before Liverpool clash; Pochettino, Howe and Nagelsmann emerge as replacements

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Portugal will welcome Denmark to the Estádio Municipal de Braga on Saturday, November 14, in a UEFA Nations League Group A4 match.

The encounter will be Portugal's first since Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on November 5, ending his 23-year career with 234 appearances and 146 goals.

Real Madrid  midfielder Bernardo Silva has been named the new captain following Ronaldo's departure.

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus confirmed the decision, explaining that the captaincy would go to the most-capped player after Ronaldo. Silva has 115 international appearances.

Portugal have already qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals after winning their opening four group matches. They will therefore be looking to maintain their strong run as they prepare for life without their former captain.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. GMT. Portugal will travel to face Wales on November 17 in their final group fixture.

In Africa, Ghana is set to face Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Thursday, 12th November.

The Black Stars will hope to secure the maximum 3 points to keep their qualification hopes alive after losing back to back matches against Cote D’Ivoire and Gambia.

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READ ALSO: Former Black Stars captain Jonathan Mensah retires from professional football after 70 caps

Below are some interesting fixtures over the break:

Fixture

Kick-off (GMT)

Date

Ghana vs Somalia

15:00

12th November, 2026

South Africa vs Kenya

16:00

13th November, 2026

France v Italy 

19:45

12th November, 2026

Croatia v England

19:45

12th November, 2026

Belgium v Turkey

19:00

12th November, 2026

Argentina V Uruguay

11:00

13th November, 2026

Belgium v Italy 

19:45

15th November, 2026

France v Turkey

19:45

15th November, 2026

Spain v England

19:45

15th November, 2026

Germany v Netherlands

19:45

15th November, 2026

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