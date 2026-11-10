Ghana makes new oil and gas discovery in Tano Basin - Mahama announces

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a new offshore gas and condensate discovery at the Nya Gyidie-1X well in the Tano Basin. The breakthrough marks Ghana's first successful test of a Cenomanian-Turonian carbonate play, paving the way for increased energy investment.

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a new offshore gas and condensate discovery in Ghana’s Tano Basin, following the successful drilling of an exploration well in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block.

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President John Mahama has announced a new offshore oil discovery in the Deepwater Cape Three Points block, located in the Tano Basin. He spoke at the 2026 Petroleum Commission Local Content Conference and Exhibition in the Western Region #JoyNews https://t.co/U9RWyUsmuz — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) November 10, 2026

The discovery was made at the Nya Gyidie-1X well by Planet One Oil & Gas Limited, in partnership with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and GOIL Upstream Limited.

President Mahama announced the development on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at the opening of the 2026 Local Content Conference and Exhibition organised by the Petroleum Commission in Takoradi.

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He noted that the discovery was an important milestone for Ghana, saying it was the country's first successful test of a Cenomanian-Turonian carbonate play as a primary exploration target.

“Nananom and distinguished guests, I am pleased to announce that Planet One Oil and Gas Limited, together with its partners, Goil Upstream Limited and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, has made a new offshore discovery."

“The hydrocarbon discovery at the Nya Gyedie 91X Well in the deep-water Cape Three 3 Points contract area marks an important milestone for Ghana. It is the country’s first successful test of a Cenomanian-Turonian carbonate plate,” he said.

The discovery comes as Ghana works to attract more investment into its petroleum industry.

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President Mahama said his government was engaging existing operators, resolving outstanding disputes and introducing changes to make the sector more attractive to investors.

He told the conference that the country's crude oil production had increased to more than 120,000 barrels per day.

President Mahama also said the Jubilee field partners had committed US$2 billion to new investments, while other projects were expected to support exploration, infrastructure and increased production.

He disclosed that amendments to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Act had been submitted to Cabinet to improve incentives for companies willing to invest in the industry.

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Beyond increasing oil and gas production, the President said the new discovery and other investments must create opportunities for Ghanaian businesses and workers.

He stressed the need for local companies to play a bigger role in the country's petroleum industry instead of leaving most of the opportunities to foreign operators.

“Our goal is to turn those resources into jobs and opportunities for millions, and to deliver a tangible improvement in the lives of our people,” he said.