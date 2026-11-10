Man Utd expected to sack Carrick before Liverpool clash; Pochettino, Howe and Nagelsmann emerge as replacements

Manchester United are expected to dismiss head coach Michael Carrick before facing Liverpool on November 22. USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the top target alongside Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann.

Manchester United are expected to dismiss head coach Michael Carrick before their Premier League meeting with Liverpool on November 22, according to reports by The Athletic.

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Michael Carrick

The report says that the club has started exploring potential replacements, with several sources expecting a change during the current international break.

However, United have not yet come out with the final decision on Carrick's future.

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Mauricio Pochettino, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann have emerged as possible candidates to take over at Old Trafford if the club decides to part ways with the Englishman.

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Pochettino, who currently manages the United States national team, is expected to be the top most priority among the candidates. The Argentine previously managed Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain before taking charge of the USA in 2024.

Former Newcastle United manager Howe and ex-Germany coach Nagelsmann are also understood to be potential candidates for the job as well.

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Ex-Newcastle manager Eddie Howe

Julian Nagelsmann 's appointment as head coach of Hoffenheim was called "a crazy idea" by the Frankfurter Rundschau daily, while the local paper branded it a "PR gag"

Carrick's future has come under serious pressure following United's poor start to the Premier League season.

The Red Devils are 18th in the table with eight points from 10 matches, having recorded just one league victory.

Their latest disappointment was a dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday, November 8. The result extended their winless run in the league to eight matches.

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Carrick was appointed Manchester United's permanent head coach in May 2026 after guiding the club to third place in the Premier League and qualification for the Champions League. He signed a contract running until 2028.