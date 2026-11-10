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DDC26 opens to students from junior high to university, with group rates for schools

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 09:46 - 10 November 2026
DDC26 opens to students from junior high to university, with group rates for schools
dEX Design Conference adds a dedicated student programme, daily main stage time and speed mentoring with working designers
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dEX Ghana Foundation has opened DDC26, the seventh dEX Design Conference, to students from junior high school through university, with a dedicated programme, daily main stage time and group rates for schools. The conference runs from 12 to 14 November 2026 at the National Theatre of Ghana.

The student programme responds to a gap in how young people in Ghana discover design. Most use designed products and services every day, yet few learn that design is a profession they could pursue until after university, if at all.

"The designers who will shape Ghana in twenty years are sitting in classrooms right now, and many of them have no idea design is a serious profession," said Daniel Ampofo, Founder and President of dEX Ghana Foundation. "If the first time they hear about it is after university, we have already lost years. We want them in the room early."

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Students will have a plenary on the main stage each day, alongside a dedicated track of First Light sessions. Across the three days, they can learn the foundations of design thinking, practise presenting ideas visually, take part in a hands-on reuse and upcycling lab, build a first portfolio and hear an honest conversation about money and creative careers. Speed mentoring sessions connect students one to one with established designers.

A Student Pass costs GHS 150. Schools and universities booking 20 or more students pay GHS 120 per student, and each group of 20 receives a complimentary Pro Pass for an accompanying lecturer. Through the DDC26 Student Fund, individuals and organisations can sponsor young Ghanaian designers who could not otherwise attend.

Schools and universities can arrange group bookings at partnership@dexghana.org. Individual tickets are available at ticket.dexghana.org.

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