Ghanaians left disappointed as viral local plastic-to-fuel project fails initial NPA tests (video)
A Ghanaian innovator’s plastic-to-fuel project failed initial NPA tests, with the petrol and diesel samples falling short of required standards.
The NPA has collected additional samples for further laboratory analysis.
The Authority expressed interest in the innovation and possible support for its development.
The innovator, identified as 38-year-old Michael Adaesame from Asesewa in the Eastern Region, received a visit from an NPA delegation led by Regional Director Salifu S. Nagumsi following the circulation of videos showing his locally fabricated plant converting discarded plastics into fuel.
During the demonstration, Adaesame explained how he heated plastic waste in a specially prepared barrel, producing a grease-like substance before separating the different fuel products.
“So he managed to get a barrel, perforated the top, and placed the rubbers inside,” one of the explanations during the demonstration stated.
The process involved applying heat to the chamber and collecting the resulting products. The demonstration also showed samples identified as petrol and diesel being prepared for testing.
A Ghanaian man has established his own fuel processing plant at Asesewa in the Eastern Region, where he produces fuel locally. https://t.co/GahytYqOZX— EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) November 7, 2026
“The higher the heat, the lighter the product,” one explanation of the process noted.
The NPA team brought a mobile laboratory kit to conduct preliminary tests on the samples. However, the initial assessment indicated that neither product met the required standards for motor vehicle use. Additional samples were collected for comprehensive laboratory analysis.
Despite the initial findings, the delegation expressed interest in the innovation and the possibility of supporting its development.
“Our Chief Executive would welcome that idea wholeheartedly,” a member of the team said, explaining that the delegation had been sent to inspect the production process and report its findings.
“We are here because he sent us to come and verify what is on the ground, and then give him feedback.”
The official added: “So we will go back and give him our report, then we will take it up from there.”
The delegation also acknowledged the innovator’s interest in converting plastic waste into useful products, saying: “He is not doing it for business, he is not doing it for the market, and he has no hidden motives for engaging in this production.”
The NPA indicated that it would consider possible support for the initiative, particularly its potential environmental benefits.
However, the initial test results mean the locally produced samples cannot yet be considered suitable for use as motor vehicle fuel. Further laboratory analysis and technical improvements will be needed to determine whether the products can meet the required standards.
UPDATE: Officials from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) have visited the man in Asesewa who has established a fuel processing plant, where he produces fuel from plastic waste. Preliminary on-site laboratory tests conducted by the officials revealed that the fuel failed to meet the required standards, with further tests scheduled to be conducted in Accra. The NPA officials have consequently cautioned motorists in the area against using the fuel due to safety and quality concerns.— EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) November 10, 2026
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