Former Black Stars captain Jonathan Mensah retires from professional football after 70 caps

Former Ghana defender and Black Stars captain Jonathan Mensah has officially retired from professional football. The 36-year-old center-back leaves behind a memorable 17-year legacy, including an historic U-20 World Cup title and 70 international caps.

Former Ghana captain Jonathan Mensah has announced his retirement from professional football, bringing an end to a career spanning nearly two decades spanning across 6 countries.

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The 36-year-old defender announced his decision in an emotional statement on social media on Monday, November 9, 2026, throwing light on his journey from Ghana to the top levels of international and club football.

Here’s me announcing my OFFICIAL retirement from professional football. It’s been an honor through and through, forever grateful! #GodIsGood❤️⚽️ https://t.co/svzB0wD6P5 — Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) November 9, 2026

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“Here’s me announcing my OFFICIAL retirement from professional football. It’s been an honor through and through, forever grateful,” he wrote.

"As I write these words, I find myself reflecting on a journey that started with a young boy in Ghana who had nothing but a dream, a football, and an unwavering belief that one day he could make it. Representing Ghana was the greatest honor of my career," he wrote.

Mensah represented Ghana earning 70 caps for the Black Stars between 2009 and 2022.

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Mensah highlighted how important it was playing for the national colours.

From helping our U20 team win the African Championship and FIFA U20 World Cup, to proudly wearing the Black Stars jersey for over a decade, every moment meant everything to me. Having the privilege of representing my country at multiple AFCON tournaments, two FIFA World Cups, and earning 70 caps is something I will cherish forever.

He also expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, supporters and family, particularly his wife and children, for supporting him throughout his career.

The former centre-back was part of Ghana's historic Under-20 team that won the 2009 African Youth Championship and the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt, becoming the first African country to lift the youth world title.

He later represented the senior national team at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, as well as several Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

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Ghana reached the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup and finished runners-up at the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea.

Born in Accra on July 13, 1990, Mensah began his professional career with Ashanti Gold before moving to South Africa to play for Free State Stars.

His career later took him to Italy, Spain, France and Russia. He subsequently moved to the United States, joining Columbus Crew in 2017. He spent 6 seasons with the club, became captain ahead of the 2020 campaign and helped them win the 2020 MLS Cup.

Mensah also won the 2021 Campeones Cup and was named Columbus Crew's Defender of the Year for three consecutive seasons from 2018 to 2020. He was included in the 2020 MLS Best XI.