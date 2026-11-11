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PHOTOS: Black Stars touched down in Takoradi ahead of Somalia AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:28 - 11 November 2026
PHOTOS: Black Stars touched down in Takoradi ahead of Somalia AFCON 2027 qualifiers
The Ghana senior national team has arrived in Takoradi ahead of their double-header AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Somalia. Coach Kim Lars Björkegren leads a 24-man squad into the Western Region following final Accra preparations.
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The Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars, have arrived in Takoradi ahead of their two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 qualifying matches against Somalia.

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The team arrived in the Western Region late Tuesday, November 10, after completing their final training session in Accra at the Accra Sports Stadium earlier in the day.

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his technical team are now expected to continue preparations in Takoradi as Ghana steps up its readiness for the two important qualifying encounters.

A total of 24 players travelled with the squad, with Alidu Seidu and Marvin Senaya remaining the only absentees after missing the team's preparations in the capital.

The Black Stars are scheduled to hold their next training session at the Essipong Stadium on Wednesday, November 11, as Björkegren fine-tunes his tactical approach and assesses his players ahead of the opening encounter.

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Ghana will face Somalia in the first leg of the double-header on Thursday, November 12, 2026, before the two sides meet again for the return fixture on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The two matches present an important opportunity for the Black Stars to strengthen their position in the race for qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

With preparations now shifting to Takoradi, attention will turn to how Björkegren's side performs in the two encounters against the Somali national team.

PHOTOS: Black Stars touched down in Takoradi ahead of Somalia AFCON 2027 qualifiers
PHOTOS: Black Stars touched down in Takoradi ahead of Somalia AFCON 2027 qualifiers
PHOTOS: Black Stars touched down in Takoradi ahead of Somalia AFCON 2027 qualifiers
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PHOTOS: Black Stars touched down in Takoradi ahead of Somalia AFCON 2027 qualifiers
PHOTOS: Black Stars touched down in Takoradi ahead of Somalia AFCON 2027 qualifiers
PHOTOS: Black Stars touched down in Takoradi ahead of Somalia AFCON 2027 qualifiers
PHOTOS: Black Stars touched down in Takoradi ahead of Somalia AFCON 2027 qualifiers
PHOTOS: Black Stars touched down in Takoradi ahead of Somalia AFCON 2027 qualifiers
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