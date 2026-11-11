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'December in GH has lost some of its momentum – George Quaye

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 06:09 - 11 November 2026
George Quaye poses for the camera
George Quaye poses for the camera
Media Personality George Quaye has raised concerns about the declining visibility of the government's December in GH initiative, suggesting that the festive-season brand has lost some of the excitement that once surrounded it.
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  • George Quaye says December in GH has lost some of its momentum, calling for stronger promotion and greater protection of the initiative's original vision.

  • His comments come amid debates over the success and branding of Ghana's festive season, including criticism of 'Detty December' and calls for the celebrations to include business, investment and networking opportunities.

  • The government has unveiled more than 150 events for December 2026 under the Black Star Experience initiative, with plans to promote Ghana's culture, tourism and hospitality while creating economic opportunities.

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Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM's 'Showbiz A-Z', the creative entrepreneur acknowledged that successive governments were entitled to introduce their own ideas and policies but argued that the existing initiative deserved stronger attention.

He said;

It's just sad that the fire around the brand December in GH feels a bit doused. When December in GH was the lead brand that was headlining everything but, frankly, it's not that I want to apportion blame. I mean, new king, new law. Everybody has their vision. There is nothing wrong with having a vision and wanting to propagate it

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George maintained that while governments could introduce new concepts, any decision to move away from an established initiative should be accompanied by something more impactful.

He added;

Maybe it's just more time that we need, but I would have wished that what was started some time back that was titled the December in GH, which became a global phenomenon, would have been jealously guarded and pushed

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December in GH emerged from efforts by the Ghana Tourism Authority to attract international visitors, particularly members of the diaspora, to spend the festive season in the country. The initiative gained considerable attention during the 2019 Year of Return, as concerts, parties, festivals and homecoming activities increasingly became central to Ghana's December calendar.

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The expression 'Detty December', meanwhile, was popularised in 2019 by Ghanaian creative Bernard Kafui Sokpe, popularly known as Mr Meister, during preparations for a December concert involving Nigerian musician Mr Eazi.

However, the branding has not been without controversy. In May 2025, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin criticised the expression 'Detty December', arguing that it portrayed Ghana negatively and pledging to challenge its use.

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Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, also questioned the concept in December 2025. He expressed a preference for a festive season that extended beyond nightlife and entertainment to include investment, business opportunities and professional networking.

Debate over the success of December celebrations also intensified after the 2025 edition. A social media post by Black Volta suggesting that the festivities had fallen short of expectations sparked discussions about the season's performance.

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Event organiser and disc jockey DJ Mensah, however, rejected the criticism, maintaining that December in Ghana had been successful, with hotels enjoying strong bookings and several events selling out.

For the 2026 festive season, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and the Ghana Tourism Authority have announced a calendar featuring more than 150 events across the country.

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Scheduled to run from 1 December 2026 to 3 January 2027 under the theme 'Ghana to the World', the programme forms part of the Black Star Experience initiative and seeks to promote the country's music, fashion, food, heritage, culture and hospitality.

The government has also urged tourism and hospitality operators to improve service delivery, promote attractions outside Accra and ensure that the festive season creates meaningful economic opportunities for businesses and players within the creative industry.

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