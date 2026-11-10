Agya Koo eyes dream collaboration with Shirley Frimpong-Manso after years of missed opportunities

Agya Koo at the meeting with the IGP

Agya Koo at the meeting with the IGP

Veteran Ghanaian actor Agya Koo is eager to finally share a film project with award-winning filmmaker Shirley Frimpong-Manso, years after both established themselves as influential figures in the country's movie industry.

Agya Koo has expressed interest in finally working with Shirley Frimpong-Manso, revealing that previous attempts to collaborate were unsuccessful due to scheduling conflicts.

The veteran actor believes his contributions to Ghana's movie industry have not received sufficient recognition, despite receiving an honour during former President John Agyekum Kufuor's administration.

Agya Koo reflected on his popularity, when films were named after him, and credited his faith in God for helping him promote Ghanaian movies during a period of Nigerian film dominance.

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Despite their individual successes and contributions to Ghanaian cinema, the two have yet to collaborate, a gap the actor hopes will soon be filled.

Speaking to Graphic Showbiz, Agya Koo revealed that Shirley had made attempts to work with him in the past, but their schedules never aligned.

He said;

I have worked with almost all the big, renowned and prominent producers in the country. The only producer I haven't worked with is my little sister, Shirley Frimpong-Manso

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The actor expressed optimism that they would eventually find an opportunity to work together, describing a potential partnership with the celebrated filmmaker as something he would gladly welcome.

Beyond his desire for a new collaboration, Agya Koo also used the interview to reflect on his legacy in Ghana's film industry, arguing that his contribution to the growth of local cinema has not been adequately recognised.

Although he received an honour during the administration of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the actor believes his impact deserves greater appreciation.

He recalled the height of his popularity, when his name alone was powerful enough to attract audiences and inspire film titles such as 'Agya Koo Part 1' and 'Agya Koo Part 2'.

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According to the actor, his journey was also shaped by his faith and determination to help Ghanaian movies compete with the Nigerian productions that once dominated the local market.