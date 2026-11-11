How the Black Stars of Ghana could line-up against Somalia

Ghana look to get their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign back on track as caretaker coach Kim Lars prepares to host Somalia. Here is how the Black Stars could line up at the Essipong Sports Stadium.

Black Stars of Ghana are expected to make several changes as they prepare to face Somalia in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign, with caretaker coach Kim Lars looking to guide the team to victory.

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The four-time African champions will take on the Ocean Stars at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 pm GMT.

Kim Lars, who has taken charge of the national team in a caretaker capacity, will be hoping to turn Ghana’s fortunes around after a disappointing start to the qualifiers, which has seen the Black Stars fail to secure a win in their opening two matches.

Ghana began their qualifying campaign with a 2-4 defeat against Gambia under former coach Carlos Queiroz before suffering another setback in a 0-2 loss to Côte d’Ivoire.

With the team desperate to get its campaign back on track, attention will now turn to the possible starting XI Kim Lars could select for Thursday’s encounter.

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Here is Pulse Ghana’s predicted Black Stars line-up against Somalia.

Goalkeeper

Benjamin Asare

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is expected to retain his place between the posts following his impressive performances in the Ghana Premier League.

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After nine league matches, the shot-stopper has recorded seven clean sheets, conceding goals in only two games.

His consistency and current form make him a strong candidate to start against Somalia, with Kim Lars likely to favor continuity by keeping him in goal for the home fixture.

Defenders

Gideon MENSAH of Ghana during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Ghana at Boston Stadium on June 23, 2026 in Boston, United States. Photo via IMAGO

Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah, and Alidu Seidu

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Jonas Adjetey is expected to partner with Jerome Opoku in central defense as Ghana looks to establish stability at the back.

Although Adjetey has not been at his best since returning from the World Cup, his previous performances for the national team could make him an important option for Kim Lars.

Gideon Mensah is tipped to occupy the left-back position, while Alidu Seidu is expected to complete the defensive line-up at right-back.

The defensive quartet will have the responsibility of keeping Somalia's attackers at bay while providing support during Ghana's attacking transitions.

Midfielders

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi, and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Thomas Partey is expected to anchor Ghana's midfield, using his experience and passing ability to control the tempo of the game.

The midfielder will be tasked with distributing possession, breaking up opposition attacks, and helping the Black Stars move forward in search of goals.

He could be joined by Caleb Yirenkyi and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, who are expected to provide energy, creativity, and additional support in the middle of the park.

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The three-man midfield could play a crucial role in helping Ghana dominate possession and create opportunities for the attacking players.

Attackers

Jordan Ayew | Photo via Getty Images

Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, and Prince Adu Kwabena

Captain Jordan Ayew is expected to feature in the attacking line-up, bringing his experience and leadership to the team.

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Mohammed Kudus could operate behind the main striker, using his creativity, pace, and ability to take on defenders to unlock Somalia's defense.

Prince Adu Kwabena is tipped to lead the attack as the central forward, with the responsibility of converting the opportunities created by his teammates.

The combination of Ayew, Kudus, and Adu Kwabena could provide Ghana with the attacking threat needed to secure all three points.

Full predicted Black Stars line-up against Somalia

Formation: 4-3-3

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Goalkeeper: Benjamin Asare

Defenders: Alidu Seidu, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Caleb Yirenkyi, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Forwards: Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Prince Adu Kwabena