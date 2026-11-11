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DDC26 programme unveiled as dEX Design Conference sets three days on people, planet and profit

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 10:01 - 11 November 2026
DDC26 programme unveiled as dEX Design Conference sets three days on people, planet and profit
Seventh edition of Ghana's largest design conference runs 12 to 14 November at the National Theatre of Ghana
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dEX Ghana Foundation has unveiled the programme for DDC26, the seventh dEX Design Conference, which takes place from 12 to 14 November 2026 at the National Theatre of Ghana. Around one thousand designers, students, founders and policymakers are expected each day.

This year's theme, Sustainable Design for People, Planet and Profit, gives each day its own focus. Rather than treating sustainability as an environmental add-on, the programme asks whether design in Africa can serve communities, protect the environment and still make commercial sense.

DDC26 programme unveiled as dEX Design Conference sets three days on people, planet and profit
DDC26 programme unveiled as dEX Design Conference sets three days on people, planet and profit

"Sustainability is usually discussed as a cost. We want to show it is a design decision, and one African designers are well placed to make," said Daniel Ampofo, Founder and President of dEX Ghana Foundation. "Our communities have always designed with limited resources and real constraints. DDC26 is about turning that experience into an advantage."

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Day 1, People (12 November) asks who design is really for. The main stage covers designing public systems that citizens trust and a panel titled Who Are We Designing For, Really? Workshops focus on digital products built for real literacy levels, devices and connectivity.

DDC26 programme unveiled as dEX Design Conference sets three days on people, planet and profit
DDC26 programme unveiled as dEX Design Conference sets three days on people, planet and profit

Day 2, Planet (13 November) looks at the environmental impact of design decisions. Sessions include a keynote on designing for a planet under pressure, a case study on moving from linear to circular design, and a workshop on reducing the carbon footprint of websites and apps.

Day 3, Profit (14 November) turns to the economics of design, opening with a Profit Day Brunch and covering pricing, creative business models and sustainable client relationships.

Each day pairs a main stage of keynotes, panels, case studies and fireside conversations with workshops and masterclasses across three breakout rooms. Speed mentoring, an exhibition hall, a daily student plenary and evening experiences run throughout.A Virtual Pass streams the main stage live for audiences outside Accra, including the diaspora.Passes start at GHS 150 and are available at ticket.dexghana.org. Speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

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