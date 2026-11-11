‘I guess I lied’- Efya responds to throwback video of her ruling out marriage
Efya jokingly admitted she had changed her mind about marriage after a six-year-old video in which she ruled out getting married resurfaced online.
Reacting to the throwback footage on Instagram, the singer wrote, “Lol I guess I lied... Oppsssssss,” prompting amusement among social media users.
The video resurfaced days after Efya married Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas in Accra on 6 November 2026, followed by the dedication of their daughter on 8 November.
The six-year-old footage resurfaced on social media after Nigerian entertainment platform Instablog9ja shared it alongside a photograph of the singer and her husband, highlighting the contrast between her former views on marriage and her current reality.
In the throwback clip, Efya, born Jane Awindor, had expressed her disinterest in getting married, making the resurfaced video particularly amusing in light of her recent nuptials.
Rather than shy away from the comparison, the singer embraced the joke when she came across the post on Instagram.
Reacting in the comments, she wrote:
Lol I guess I lied... Oppsssssss.
Her response has attracted reactions from social media users, many of whom have enjoyed the playful admission and the unexpected change in her position on marriage.
Efya's reaction comes days after she tied the knot with Tomi Thomas in a traditional marriage ceremony held in Accra on 6 November 2026.
The celebration brought together several prominent personalities from Ghana's entertainment industry and public life, including Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Sister Derby, Fella Makafui, Hajia4Reall, National Film Authority CEO Kafui Danku, Killbeatz and Mugeez.
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The wedding also celebrated the cultural ties between Ghana and Nigeria, with the couple and their guests showcasing an array of traditional outfits. Efya looked elegant in Kente, while gold-themed designs and colourful cultural ensembles added to the occasion's visual appeal.
In a video shared online during the celebrations, Tomi Thomas also expressed his commitment to the singer, explaining why he had sent his parents to formally request her hand in marriage.
He said;
I sent my parents with the marriage items because I want Efya as my wife
The couple's marriage followed a knocking ceremony involving their families on 14 February 2026.
They subsequently celebrated another significant milestone on 8 November 2026, when they dedicated their daughter, Zoe-Blair Adara Nana Efya Ankyaa Oluwateniayo Thomas, at Cedar Church (Assemblies of God).
The dedication was attended by family members and close friends, marking another memorable chapter in the couple's family life.