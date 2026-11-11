Samini reacts to viral claims of NPP parliamentary ambition in Ablekuma West

Ghanaian dancehall musician Samini has addressed a viral flyer suggesting he plans to contest the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primaries in Ablekuma West, dismissing the publication as fake before later fuelling fresh speculation about his political intentions.

Samini has dismissed a viral flyer claiming he intends to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in Ablekuma West ahead of the 2028 elections, labelling it fake.

The musician initially urged the public to disregard the flyer, writing, “Please disregard this!! Not true,” in a Facebook post.

However, a subsequent cryptic response to a fan on X, featuring a photograph of himself beside the NPP logo, has reignited speculation about his political ambitions.

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The flyer, which featured his photograph and full name, Emmanuel Andrew Samini, claimed the musician was preparing to seek the party's parliamentary candidacy in the constituency ahead of the 2028 general elections.

It also carried the slogan 'Akye Saaaaaa' alongside a message about building a lasting legacy for Ablekuma West.

The circulation of the purported campaign material comes as several prominent personalities, including media figures, announce their intentions to contest the NPP's parliamentary primaries. The party's window for aspirants to declare their interest ran from 1 to 10 November 2026.

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Initially, Samini took to Facebook to distance himself from the flyer, urging followers not to believe the information being circulated.

He wrote;

Please disregard this!! Not true

The musician also shared an image of the flyer marked 'FAKE', although he did not identify those responsible for its creation or circulation.

However, his subsequent activity on social media has added another layer to the conversation.

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In a response to a fan on X on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, Samini shared a photograph of himself alongside the NPP logo, accompanied by a cryptic reaction that appeared to leave room for speculation about the possibility of a political move.

The post has since generated mixed reactions, with some followers questioning whether the musician was hinting at genuine political ambitions, while others remained uncertain about how seriously to interpret his response.