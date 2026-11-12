Black Stars player ratings vs Somalia – Afena-Gyan 7.8, Kudus 8.0, Jordan Ayew average
Ghana's Black Stars returned to winning ways in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers with a 2-0 victory over Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
Goals from defender Jonas Adjetey and forward Felix Afena-Gyan secured all three points for the four-time African champions, who recorded their first victory after a disappointing start to their qualifying campaign.
While several players delivered impressive performances, Mohammed Kudus and Afena-Gyan stood out with their contributions in attack, while Jordan Ayew endured a relatively average afternoon despite captaining the side.
Here is how the Black Stars players performed against Somalia, with individual ratings out of 10.
Felix Afena-Gyan delivers despite some struggles
Felix Afena-Gyan had a good outing upfront, although he missed a few chances and struggled with some of his touches during the game.
Despite those moments, he managed to get his name on the scoresheet, contributing to Ghana's 2-0 victory.
Mohammed Kudus impresses
Mohammed Kudus was one of Ghana's standout performers, showing his quality with his attacking play and providing an assist during the match.
His performance earned him an 8.0/10 rating.
Jordan Ayew has a mixed performance
Jordan Ayew had an average performance against Somalia. The Ghana captain missed a penalty but also produced some good runs during the game.
However, his overall contribution was limited, earning him a 6.5/10 rating.
Ghana Player Ratings Against Somalia
Player
Rating
Benjamin Asare
8/10
Alidu Seidu
7.5/10
Gideon Mensah
7.5/10
Caleb Yirenkyi
7.5/10
Jonas Adjetey
8.2/10
Mohammed Salisu
8/10
Thomas Partey
7/10
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
7/10
Jordan Ayew
6.5/10
Felix Afena-Gyan
7.8/10
Mohammed Kudus
8.0/10
Danie Kofi-Kyereh
5/10
Ibarhim Sulemana
5/10
Prince Adu Kwabena
5/10
Rahim Ibarhim
5/10
Thomas Asante
5/10