Black Stars player ratings vs Somalia – Afena-Gyan 7.8, Kudus 8.0, Jordan Ayew average

Ghana returned to winning ways in their 2-0 AFCON qualifier victory over Somalia. Stars Mohammed Kudus and Felix Afena-Gyan impressed upfront, while captain Jordan Ayew endured a mixed outing after missing a penalty.

Ghana's Black Stars returned to winning ways in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers with a 2-0 victory over Somalia at the Essipong Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

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Goals from defender Jonas Adjetey and forward Felix Afena-Gyan secured all three points for the four-time African champions, who recorded their first victory after a disappointing start to their qualifying campaign.

While several players delivered impressive performances, Mohammed Kudus and Afena-Gyan stood out with their contributions in attack, while Jordan Ayew endured a relatively average afternoon despite captaining the side.

Here is how the Black Stars players performed against Somalia, with individual ratings out of 10.

Felix Afena-Gyan delivers despite some struggles

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Felix Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena-Gyan had a good outing upfront, although he missed a few chances and struggled with some of his touches during the game.

Despite those moments, he managed to get his name on the scoresheet, contributing to Ghana's 2-0 victory.

Mohammed Kudus impresses

Mohammed Kudus

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Mohammed Kudus was one of Ghana's standout performers, showing his quality with his attacking play and providing an assist during the match.

His performance earned him an 8.0/10 rating.

Jordan Ayew has a mixed performance

Jordan Ayew | Photo via Getty Images

Jordan Ayew had an average performance against Somalia. The Ghana captain missed a penalty but also produced some good runs during the game.

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However, his overall contribution was limited, earning him a 6.5/10 rating.

Ghana Player Ratings Against Somalia