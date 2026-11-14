Argentina suffer 2-1 defeat to Uruguay in first match post-Messi era

Argentina opened their post-Lionel Messi era on a disappointing note, dropping a 2-1 friendly decision to Uruguay at La Bombonera despite a second-half goal from Julián Álvarez.

Argentina began life without Lionel Messi with a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay in an international friendly at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires on Friday, November 13, 2026.

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Argentina Head Coach Lionel Scaloni

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The match was Argentina's first since Messi announced his retirement from international football in October, bringing an end to a remarkable career with the national team.

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Messi during the match between the national teams of Argentina and Benin on October 6, 2026, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The match will be the last time Leo Messi wears the Albiceleste jersey after announcing his retirement from international soccer.

Uruguay took the lead three minutes into the second half through an own goal by Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi in the 48th minute.

The visitors doubled their advantage five minutes later when Maximiliano Araújo found the net in the 53rd minute following a set-piece delivery from Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

Argentina responded through Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, who scored in the 73rd minute to reduce the deficit.

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However, Uruguay held on to secure the 2-1 victory and hand Argentina a disappointing start to their new chapter without their long-serving captain.

The Barcelona and Inter Miami legend ended his international career with 207 appearances and 125 goals for Argentina.

His final appearance for the national team was an emotional farewell friendly victory over Benin in October.

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His absence was also reflected in Argentina's team selection, with coach Lionel Scaloni deciding not to give the iconic No. 10 shirt to another player for the match.

Scaloni, who recently extended his contract until 2030, acknowledged the challenge of rebuilding the team without Messi but expressed confidence in the players available to him.