5 things you should avoid sharing too soon during a talking stage

Building trust in a new relationship takes time. Here are 5 sensitive topics—from financial details to private family issues—that you should hold back on sharing during the early dating stage.

1. Details of your past relationships

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Talking about your past relationships is not necessarily a bad thing, but giving someone every detail about your former partner during the early stages of dating may not be helpful.

Avoid spending your conversations complaining about your ex, discussing intimate experiences or constantly comparing the person you are getting to know with someone you previously dated.

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It may also make the other person feel that you have not moved on from your previous relationship.

Research advises that people dating after a breakup should avoid making their former partners the centre of early conversations. A brief and honest explanation is often enough when the subject comes up.

As the relationship develops, you can discuss important lessons from your past and experiences that may affect your current relationship.

2. Your bank details and financial information

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You do not need to reveal your bank account details, mobile money PIN, passwords, card information or one-time passwords to someone simply because you are getting close.

Some people may also be tempted to disclose how much they earn, their savings, investments or other financial details early in a relationship.

While discussing finances can become important when a relationship gets serious, sharing sensitive information too soon can expose you to financial risks.

Never share your PIN, password or banking verification codes with someone you are dating, regardless of how much you trust them. Financial service providers reiterate this point.

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3. Deep family problems and private family issues

READ ALSO: 5 important details about your partner you should always know

Family matters can be sensitive, especially when they involve disagreements, financial difficulties, conflicts between relatives or personal struggles.

You may eventually feel comfortable discussing these experiences with someone you are dating, but there is no need to reveal every family problem.

Some information may also involve the privacy of your parents, siblings or other relatives. Sharing their personal struggles without considering their privacy could create unnecessary problems.

Take time to understand the person and establish trust before discussing deeply personal family matters.

However, this does not mean you should hide important information about your family that could affect a serious relationship. The key is to share at a comfortable pace.

4. Your exact daily movements

For security purposes, when you are still getting to know someone, be careful about revealing your exact daily schedule and places you regularly visit.

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Although sharing such information may seem harmless, it can expose your movements and make it easier for someone you barely know to locate you and plan something against you.

It is advisable to avoid sharing such details until trust has been established. You can tell someone about your general interests and the places you enjoy visiting without immediately revealing every detail of your movements.

5. Intimate pictures and private sexual information

READ ALSO: List of 6 things you must delete about your former partners once you are married

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Sharing intimate photographs or videos with someone you have only recently started dating can expose you to serious privacy risks.

Even when someone promises to keep such pictures private, you cannot always control what happens to them after they are sent.

They could be saved, shared with other people or used to threaten and embarrass you. You should also be mindful of sharing private sexual information involving former partners, as those experiences may involve another person's privacy.

To conclude, getting close to someone requires honesty, communication and trust, but none of these means you must reveal everything immediately.

A healthy relationship should allow both people to set boundaries without being pressured to disclose information they are not ready to share.

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As trust grows, conversations about past experiences, family, money and personal challenges can become easier.