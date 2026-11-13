Justice Pwamang to act as Chief Justice as Baffoe-Bonnie proceeds on nine-day leave

Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang is set to act as Chief Justice of Ghana while Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie is away on leave from November 12 to November 24, 2026.

Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang will act as Chief Justice of Ghana during the absence of Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, who is expected to proceed on a nine-day from November 12 to November 24, 2026 according to 3 News.

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Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang

In the notice cited by 3 News, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie informed members of the Judiciary that he would be away from the country for 13 days and would resume duty on Wednesday, November 25.

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Justice Baffoe-Bonnie

“I shall be away from the jurisdiction from Thursday, 12th November 2026 to Tuesday, 24th November 2026. I shall resume duty on Wednesday, 25th November 2026.

“In my absence, His Lordship Justice Gabriel Pwamang, the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, will act,” the circular stated.

The notice was circulated to Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and High Court, Circuit Court judges, magistrates, directors, heads of units and court registrars.

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