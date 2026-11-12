Meet Justice Annie Jiagge, the Ghanaian legal pioneer honoured on the new GH¢10 note

Ghana’s new GH¢10 banknote has brought renewed attention to the life and legacy of Justice Annie Ruth Jiagge, one of the country’s most influential female legal figures whose work helped shape the judiciary and advance women’s rights.

Justice Annie Ruth Jiagge, a pioneering Ghanaian jurist, has been honoured on the new GH¢10 banknote under the Bank of Ghana’s Cedi Heritage Series.

She made history as Ghana’s first female High Court judge in 1961 and later became the first woman to serve as President of the Court of Appeal, holding the position from 1980 to 1983.

Beyond the judiciary, Jiagge championed women’s rights, contributing to the UN Declaration on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women and helping establish Ghana’s National Council on Women and Development.

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The celebrated jurist, who lived from 1918 to 1996, has been featured on the front of the new GH¢10 note introduced under the Bank of Ghana’s Cedi Heritage Series.

Her appearance on the redesigned currency places her among distinguished personalities whose contributions to Ghana’s history and development are being recognised through the country’s monetary symbols.

But beyond the portrait on the banknote is a remarkable story of a woman who broke barriers in the legal profession, rose through the judicial system and championed gender equality at both national and international levels.

Justice Annie Jiagge

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Who Was Justice Annie Jiagge?

Born Annie Ruth Baeta on October 7, 1918, in Lomé, then part of French Togoland, Justice Annie Jiagge began her professional journey in education before entering the legal profession.

She obtained her teaching certificate from Achimota School in 1937 and worked as a teacher and headmistress before pursuing further studies in law.

Jiagge studied at the London School of Economics and was called to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn in 1950, marking the beginning of a career that would see her make history in Ghana’s judiciary.

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Her transition from teaching to law was significant at a time when women faced considerable barriers in professional and public life.

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How Annie Jiagge Made History in Ghana’s Judiciary

Justice Jiagge became a magistrate in 1953 before rising through the judicial ranks to become a Circuit Court judge in 1959.

In 1961, she was appointed a High Court judge, becoming the first woman to occupy that position in Ghana.

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She later joined the Court of Appeal in 1969 and made another historic achievement in 1980 when she became its president, serving until her retirement in 1983.

Her rise to the top of the judiciary established her as a pioneering figure in Ghanaian legal history and opened new possibilities for women aspiring to careers in law and public service.

Justice Annie Jiagge

Justice Annie Jiagge’s Contribution to Women’s Rights

Beyond the courtroom, Justice Jiagge was widely recognised for her commitment to advancing the rights and welfare of women.

She served on the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women from 1962 to 1972 and became its president in 1968.

During her time with the commission, she contributed significantly to the development of the Declaration on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, adopted by the United Nations in 1967.

Her work helped strengthen international efforts to address discrimination against women and promote equality.

In Ghana, she also played a major role in establishing the National Council on Women and Development in 1975, an institution created to advance women's participation and development.

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Justice Jiagge’s influence extended beyond legal and gender advocacy.

She contributed to initiatives aimed at improving women's economic opportunities, including efforts associated with Women’s World Banking.

In 1993, she became a member of Ghana’s Council of State, continuing to serve the country in an advisory capacity until her death on June 12, 1996, in Accra.

Her contributions earned her several honours, including the Grand Medal and an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Ghana.

Justice Annie Jiagge

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Why Justice Annie Jiagge Is on Ghana’s New GH¢10 Note

The Bank of Ghana's Cedi Heritage Series seeks to recognise individuals whose contributions have helped shape the country's history and development.

Justice Jiagge's inclusion on the new GH¢10 note reflects her lasting impact on Ghana's legal system, women's empowerment and public service.

The front of the redesigned note features her portrait, while the reverse showcases Ghana's Supreme Court building. The Adinkra symbol 'Epa', associated with law and justice, is also incorporated into the design.

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The new banknote is printed on reinforced cotton paper intended to improve durability and is smaller than previous notes. It is being introduced alongside existing currency, which will be gradually withdrawn as part of the transition.