African countries on the US highest travel warning list (October 2026)

African countries on the US highest travel warning list (October 2026)

11 African countries on the US highest travel warning list (October 2026)

The US State Department has classified 11 African nations under its Level 4 'Do Not Travel' advisory for October 2026, citing severe security, health, and conflict risks across the region.

Eleven African countries, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda, are listed under the US Department of State’s Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory, its highest warning level.

The advisories cite varying risks, including armed conflict, terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime, political unrest and health emergencies. The risks and restrictions differ by country.

Uganda was raised from Level 3 to Level 4 in May 2026, with health concerns linked to an Ebola outbreak in neighbouring DR Congo contributing to the warning.

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The countries are Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

The US State Department classifies all 11 as Level 4: Do Not Travel, the highest of its four travel advisory levels. The warnings cite varying risks, including terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime, political unrest, armed conflict and health emergencies. In some destinations, the US government also warns that its ability to provide emergency assistance to American citizens is limited or unavailable.

The advisories are designed specifically for US citizens and reflect the American government’s assessment of risks to its nationals. They are not a universal ranking of the safety of every African country.

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1. Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso remains under a Level 4 travel advisory because of crime, kidnapping, terrorism and health risks.

The US State Department warns American citizens against travelling to the country and restricts US government employees from travelling outside the capital, Ouagadougou, because of security concerns.

The advisory remained at Level 4 in the department’s May 4, 2026 update.

2. Central African Republic

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The Central African Republic is under the highest warning because of political unrest, crime, kidnapping, landmines, health risks and terrorism.

The US government says its ability to provide emergency services to American citizens in the country is limited. Its personnel also face restrictions on travel outside Bangui, the capital.

The advisory was maintained at Level 4 in an update issued on January 15, 2026.

3. Chad

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Chad carries a Level 4 warning because of crime, terrorism, unrest, inadequate health infrastructure, kidnapping and landmines.

The US State Department says it has extremely limited ability to provide emergency assistance to American citizens outside N’Djamena, the capital. US government employees also face travel restrictions because of security risks.

The advisory was raised to Level 4 on April 28, 2026, when health risks were added to the listed concerns.

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is on the list because of health risks, crime, unrest, terrorism and kidnapping.

The country’s advisory includes concerns about the Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak in Ituri Province. The US government has also warned that its ability to provide in-person emergency consular assistance is limited, particularly outside Kinshasa.

The State Department maintained the country’s Level 4 classification in its July 15, 2026 update.

5. Libya

Libya remains under a Level 4 warning because of crime, terrorism, health concerns, unrest, kidnapping and landmines.

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The State Department advises Americans not to travel to the country. It also states that there is currently no US embassy in Libya and that the US government cannot provide emergency services to American citizens there.

The advisory was reviewed on August 31, 2026, with the health risk indicator added while the overall warning remained at Level 4.

6. Mali

Mali is under the highest travel warning because of crime, terrorism, unrest, health risks and kidnapping.

The US government warns that violent crime, including kidnapping, assault, armed robbery, home invasion and carjacking, is common in the country. US government employees are not permitted to travel outside Bamako because of security risks.

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The State Department’s June 8, 2026 update maintained Mali’s Level 4 status.

7. Niger

Niger remains on the Level 4 list because of crime, unrest, terrorism, health risks and kidnapping.

The US State Department says a state of emergency and movement restrictions are in place in many regions. It also warns that the US government cannot provide routine or emergency services to American citizens outside Niamey, the capital, because of security concerns.

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The country’s advisory was updated on July 9, 2026, and remained at Level 4.

8. Somalia

Somalia carries a Level 4 warning because of unrest, crime, kidnapping, terrorism, health risks, landmines and other threats.

The State Department also identifies piracy, the systematic mistreatment of women and gay and lesbian people, abuse in rehabilitation centres and the confiscation of passports by family members among its concerns.

The US embassy in Somalia is unable to provide consular services in the country, with the US Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, handling consular matters for Americans.

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The advisory remained at Level 4 in the State Department’s May 21, 2026 update.

9. South Sudan

South Sudan is under a Level 4 warning because of unrest, crime, kidnapping, landmines and health risks.

The US government says its ability to provide emergency consular services to American citizens is limited because of the country’s health and security situation.

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The State Department maintained the warning at Level 4 in its May 17, 2026 update.

10. Sudan

Sudan remains on the highest warning list because of armed conflict, unrest, crime, kidnapping, terrorism, landmines and health threats.

The US Embassy in Khartoum suspended operations in April 2023 following the outbreak of armed conflict. The State Department says the US government cannot provide routine or emergency consular services to American citizens in Sudan under the current security conditions.

The country’s advisory remained at Level 4 in the department’s May 15, 2026 update.

11. Uganda

Uganda is the most recent addition to the list, having been raised from Level 3 to Level 4 on May 17, 2026.

The US State Department cited crime, terrorism, unrest and health concerns. The health warning was linked to the Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak in Ituri Province in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The advisory was updated again on June 4, 2026, and Uganda remained at Level 4.

What does a Level 4 travel advisory mean?

The US Department of State operates a four-level travel advisory system:

Level 1: Exercise normal precautions.

Level 2: Exercise increased caution.

Level 3: Reconsider travel.

Level 4: Do not travel.

Level 4 is the highest warning and is used when the department assesses that life-threatening risks exist. The US government warns that it may have very limited or no ability to help its citizens during an emergency in a country carrying this classification.